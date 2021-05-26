Another Game of Thrones spin-off revealed: has Arya Stark link

There's a new Game of Thrones spin-off said to be in the works and this one is set to bring warrior queens and some interesting link backs to the original, wildly successful HBO series.

We all know that House of the Dragon is filming right now. That one is the first of multiple proposed spin-offs and stars Matt Smith among others. It is based on George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood, the series will tell the story of House Targaryen - ancestors of Daenerys and takes place some 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

But now Deadline is reporting that there is a second spin-off gearing up for production and that one is initially titled: 10,000 Ships. It is thought to be written by Amanda Segel who was an exec producer on Persons of Interest and its focus is on Princess Nymeria.

If that name is familiar it is because Arya Stark (played by Maisie Williams in the show) named her direwolf after her, as she was the warrior-queen of the Rhoynar who lived a thousand years before the events of GoT.

So this one is another GoT prequel and will be about the life of Princess Nymeria and the other surviving members of the Rhoynars, who traveled from Essos to Dorne after being defeated by the Valyrian Freehold.

There's an excerpt from the George RR Martin story on the official Westoros site and it sounds like it will be a tale packed with dragons and fighting.

10,000 Ships is one of many GoT tales that are possibly being made into shows, although the future of the others is still uncertain. Given this one has a writer now, according to Deadline, then there's a very good chance that we will get an official confirmation on what's going on soon.

And here's hoping we get news on the potential Tales of Dunk and Egg series, too.



