​Amazon is now delivering 5-litre kegs of Gin Garden and Espresso Martini

During these unpredictable times, it’s often the small comforts like a pint at our local pub that we find ourselves missing.



So, with Saturday night revelry now taking place at The Livingroom Arms, Amazon has come to our aid by delivering none other than kegs of pre-mixed cocktails.





News to the ears of those who fail to make the cut as a home bartender, the pre-mixed barrels are just what we need during lockdown.





The latest home-delivery option for cocktail lovers, you might remember Pinkster announced it had begun delivering 3L boxes of its pink gin to homes across the country.





Now, in a bid to be crowned king of the drinks dispatch industry, Amazon is set to deliver kegs of pre-mixed cocktails direct to your door.





You might want to look at it as a long-term investment, mind.





Priced at £110 per keg, the self-tapped Espresso Martini is the ideal partner for a Saturday night in, while the Gin Garden flavour is a tad cheaper at £99.





You can grab yourself a keg by popping over to Amazon now.



