A. Smith Bowman's limited edition bourbon is for lottery winners only

A. Smith Bowman has announced a lottery for a reasonably priced, limited-edition Cask Strength #4, Virginia Straight Bourbon Whiskey, which has been aged for at least 10 years and is bottled at 139.7 proof.

The lottery begins 24th February and lasts until 3rd March. If you're lucky enough to win the lottery, you can pick up a 750ml bottle for yourself for only $99.99 (around £80), which is a bit of a steal.

The only downside is you have to pick it up physically, in person, meaning the draw will be incredibly limited to people who can get down to an A. Smith Bowman gift shop... which is only in the United States.

It makes sense, considering this is Virginia's oldest distillery, but it doesn't hurt any less for us in the UK, who won't be able to get our hands on a bottle. There will also be a separate release to specific retailers throughout the United States, but naturally, it will be incredibly limited.

What are we missing out on?

We've not had a chance to taste the bourbon; however, according to the A. Smith Bowman website, it "boasts aromas rich of leather, plums and a hint of apple; Cask Strength #4 coats the tongue with a soft raspberry chocolate note, rich stone fruit flavors and a little cinnamon. The finish features a crisp note of apple."

There's some flirty language in there, teetering in places on being provocative, but for anyone lucky enough to grab a bottle, it sounds like it'll be worth it.

You can only enter the draw if you are based in the USA and are willing to journey to a gift shop -- here is the page to check how far your closest A. Smith Bowman gift ship is, and if you want to enter the draw that starts soon, you can enter here.

