A limited edition white Steam Deck is coming next week

Who’s ready for a new Steam Deck? We have some great news, and some less exciting news.

The good stuff is a new Steam Deck model is out next week, on November 18. Bad news? It’s only the colour that’s different, not the gubbins inside.

Valve is releasing a white Steam Deck, one with a touch of two-tone style thanks to the grey buttons and controls. The power button up top is orange — a little nod to the colour-coding of the puzzle-gaming Portal franchise, perhaps? — and the bundled case is white.

It looks great, and we can picture this one selling out quickly as it’s part of a – by the sounds of it — pretty limited production run.

“As this is a limited edition release, we will not be making more of this particular design. Once we are sold out, we will be sold out,” says Valve.

Purchases are limited to one per Steam account too, in order to deter some of the worst scalping offenders.

You get no choice of spec with this one. The Steam Deck OLED: Limited Edition White is a spec match for the standard all-black 1TB OLED version.



That means we get an etched anti-glare screen. There’s not even the slightest announced change to the internals, but we imagine one of the tech nerds will get a Steam Deck OLED: Limited Edition White cracked open and autopsied before too long, in case there’s a sneaky surprise lurking inside.

Valve hasn’t said how many of these white Steam Decks are being produced, only that each country will get its share of the stock. It really does sound like Valve expects these dazzlers to sell out in about 4.5 seconds.

The clearest appeal is for those who are buying in time for Christmas (at least one Christmas late, in our book), or collectors.

As we learned last month, though, anyone holding out for a Steam Deck 2 may still be left waiting for quite some time.

The Steam Deck OLED: Limited Edition White will go on sale from November 18, at 11pm UK time, 3PM PST. There’s no super-staggered release this time, and even Australia (which only gets its first ever official Steam Deck release on that very same day) is on the guest list.

A Steam Deck OLED: Limited Edition White is slightly more expensive than the standard model, at £599/$679. That’s a jump of £30/$30.