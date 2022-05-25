50 Pieces of Wisdom From Frank Sinatra Lyrics

There's no doubt about it: Ol' Blue Eyes knew a thing or two about life and how to live it.

One of the defining voices of the 20th Century, Frank Sinatra transcended popular culture with an acclaimed career that spanned six decades and also saw him branch out into acting, directing and producing.

2022 marks the 107th anniversary of the birth of this icon, so what better way to celebrate it than by taking a look at some of the fantastic pieces of wisdom he imparted to us through song.

Fools Rush In (Where Angels Fear To Tread)

1940 - Johnny Mercer

"Fools rush in where wise men never go. But wise men never fall in love. So how are they to know"





Everybody Loves Somebody

1947 - Sam Coslow, Irving Taylor and pianist Ken Lane.

"Everybody loves somebody, sometime. Everybody falls in love, somehow."

Drinking Again



1962 - Johnny Mercer

"Sure, I can borrow a smoke. Maybe tell some joker a bad joke. But nobody laughs. They don't laugh at a broken heart."

Come Rain Or Come Shine



1946 - Harold Arlen with lyrics by Johnny Mercer

"Days may be cloudy or sunny

We're in or we're out of the money

I'm with you, baby

I'm with you rain or shine."

Cheek to Cheek



1935 - Irving Berlin

"And the cares that hung around me through the week

Seem to vanish like a gambler's lucky streak

When we're out together dancing

cheek to cheek."



Call Me Irresponsible



1962 - Jimmy Van Heusen with lyrics written by Sammy Cahn

"Rainbows, I'm inclined to pursue."

But Beautiful



1947 - Jimmy Van Heusen with lyrics by Johnny Burk

"Love is funny or it's sad

Or it's quiet or it's mad

It's a good thing or it's bad

But beautiful."





Born Free

1966 - John Barry with lyrics by Don Black

"Live free and beauty surrounds you."

Blue Skies



1926 - Irving Berlin

"Noticing the days hurrying by. When you're in love, my how they fly."

Best is Yet to Come



1959 - Cy Coleman with lyrics written by Carolyn Leigh.

"It's a real good bet. The best is yet to come."

Autumn in New York



1934 - Vernon Duke

"Dreamers with empty hands may sigh for exotic lands."





Anything Goes

1934 - Cole Porter

"In olden days a glimpse of stocking was looked on as something shocking. Now heaven knows, anything goes."

Almost Like Being in Love



1947 - Frederick Loewe with lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner.

"There's a smile on my face, for the whole human race."

Accentuate The Positive



1944 - Harold Arlen with lyrics by Johnny Mercer.

"You've got to spread joy up to the maximum, bring gloom down to the minimum."





My Way

1969 - Paul Anka

"For what is a man, what has he got?

If not himself, then he has naught

To say the things he truly feels and not the words of one who kneels."





Young At Heart

1953 - Johnny Richards with lyrics by Carolyn Leigh.

"It's hard, you will find, to be narrow of mind, if you're young at heart."





In The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning

1955 - David Mann with lyrics by Bob Hilliard.

"In the wee small hours of the morning, that's the time you miss her most of all."





Someone To Watch Over Me

1926 - George Gershwin with lyrics by Ira Gershwin.

"There's a saying old says that love is blind

Still we're often told, seek and ye shall find."





You Make Me Feel So Young

1946 - Josef Myrow with lyrics written by Mack Gordon.

"And even when I'm old and gray, I'm going to feel the way I do today."

As Time Goes By



1931 - Herman Hupfeld.

"You must remember this

A kiss is still a kiss

A sigh is still a sigh."

I Get a Kick Out Of You



1934 - Cole Porter.

"Mere alcohol doesn't thrill me at all."





Come Fly With Me

1957 - Jimmy Van Heusen with lyrics by Sammy Cahn.

"If you can use some exotic booze, there's a bar in far Bombay."





My Funny Valentine

1937 - Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart.

"Your looks are laughable. Unphotographable. Yet you're my favourite work of art."





Moon River

1962 - Henry Mancini with lyrics by Johnny Mercer.

"There's such a lot of world to see."





Strangers In The Night

1966 - Bert Kaempfert with English lyrics by Charles Singleton and Eddie Snyder.

"Strangers in the night, two lonely people

We were strangers in the night

Up to the moment when we said our first hello, little did we know

Love was just a glance away."





The Gal that Got Away

1954 - Harold Arlen with lyrics by Ira Gershwin.

"Ever since this world began

There is nothing sadder than

A long lost loser

Looking for the gal that got away."





Get Happy



1954 - Harold Arlen with lyrics by Ted Koehler.

"Forget your troubles and just get happy.

You better chase all your cares away."





The Good Life



1962 - Sacha Distel.

"It's the good life, full of fun, seems to be the ideal,

Yes, the good life, lest you hide all the sadness you feel,

You won't really fall in love 'cause you can't take the chance,

So be honest with yourself, don't try to fake romance."

Goodnight Sweetheart



1931 - Ray Noble, Jimmy Campbell and Reg Connelly.

"Tears and parting may make us forlorn

But with the dawn a new day is born."





Hello Young Lovers



1951 - Oscar Hammerstein II.

"Be brave young lovers and follow your star

Be brave and faithful and true

Cling very close to each other tonight

I've been in love like you."

Here's That Rainy Day



1953 - Jimmy Van Heusen with lyrics by Johnny Burke.

"It's funny how love becomes a cold rainy day

Funny that rainy day is here."





High Hopes

1959 - Jimmy Van Heusen with lyrics by Sammy Cahn.

"Next time you're found

With your chin on the ground

There's a lot to be learned

So look around

Just what makes that little old ant

Think he'll move that rubber tree plant

Anyone knows an ant, can't

Move a rubber tree plant

But he's got high hopes

He's got high hopes."

How About You?



1941 - Burton Lane with lyrics by Ralph Freed.

"Holding hands in the movie show

When all the lights are low may not be new

But I like it, and I like it, I like it."

How Do You Keep The Music Playing?



1982 - Michel Legrand with lyrics by Alan and Marilyn Bergman.

"If we can be the best of lovers, yet be the best of friends

If we can try with every day to make it better as it grows

With any luck then I suppose the music never ends."





A Hundred Years From Today



1933 - Victor Young, Ned Washington and Joe Young.

"Don't save your kisses, just pass 'em around

You'll find my reason is logically sound

Who's gonna know that you pass them around

A hundred years from today."









I Can't Stop Loving You

1962 - Don Gibson.

"They say that time

Heals a broken heart

But time has stood still

Since we've been apart."



I Love You



1944 - Cole Porter

"I love you. I love you.

Three words that are divine."

I See Your Face Before Me



1937 - Arthur Schwartz with lyrics by Howard Dietz.

"In a world of glitter and glow

In a world of tinsel and show

The unreal from the real thing is hard to know."

I Wanna Be Around



1959 - Sadie Vimmerstedt and Johnny Mercer.

"Misery loves company, wait and see."





I Whistle A Happy Tune

1951 - Oscar Hammerstein II and Richard Rodgers.

"When I fool the people I fear, I fool myself as well."

I Won't Dance



1934 - Jerome Kern and Oscar Hammerstein II.

"Music leads the way to romance."

I’m Glad There Is You



1941 - Jimmy Dorsey and Paul Madeira.

"In this world where many, many play at love

And hardly any stay in love

I'm glad there is you."

I'm Walking Behind You



1953 - Billy Reid.

"So if things go wrong, dear and fate is unkind

Look over your shoulder, I'm walking behind."

Imagination



1940 - Jimmy Van Heusen with lyrics by Johnny Burke.

"Imagination is crazy, your whole perspective gets hazy

Starts you asking a daisy "What to do, what to do?"





The Impossible Dream

1965 - Mitch Leigh with lyrics written by Joe Darion.

"This is my quest, to follow that star

No matter how hopeless, no matter how far

To be willing to give when there's no more to give

To be willing to die so that honor and justice may live

And I know if I'll only be true to this glorious quest

That my heart will lie peaceful and calm when I'm laid to my rest."

Just The Way You Are



1977 - Billy Joel.

"I don't want clever, clever conversation

I never want to work that hard

I just want someone that I can talk to

I want you just the way you are."





Let's Face The Music And Dance

1936 - Irving Berlin.

"There may be trouble ahead

But while there's music and moonlight

and love and romance

Let's face the music and dance."







Love and Marriage

1955 - Jimmy Van Heusen with lyrics by Sammy Cahn.

"Love and marriage, love and marriage

Go together like a horse and carriage

This I tell you brother

You can't have one without the other."





Nice Work If You Can Get It

1937 - George Gershwin with lyrics by Ira Gershwin.

"Loving one who loves you

And then takin' that vow

Nice work if you can get it."





That's Life

1966 - Dean Kay and Kelly Gordon.

"That's life."