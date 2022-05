40 original movie titles for some of Hollywood's biggest-ever movies

Naming your movie is even harder than naming your child. No, stick with us on this one.

Your movie is going to live for longer (even if it's awful), it will come into contact with a wider cross-section of critical people and an entire marketing campaign will exist, based on that name.

So it's therefore understandable that a title may go through a number of different options, especially considering the amount of people involved.

Here's a look at an alternate universe where films all go by very different names...

Original movie titles 1 . Back To The Future ...was almost known as: Spaceman from Pluto Year: 1985 2 . Annie Hall ...was almost known as: Anhedonia Year: 1977 3 . Final Destination ...was almost known as: Flight 180 Year: 2000 4 . Last Action Hero ...was almost known as: Extremely Violent Year: 1993 5 . Cars ...was almost known as: Route 66 Year: 2006 6 . The Breakfast Club ...was almost known as: The Lunch Bunch Year: 1985 7 . Hancock ...was almost known as: Tonight, He Comes Year: 2008 8 . The Texas Chainsaw Massacre ...was almost known as: Head Cheese Year: 1974 9 . Obsessed ...was almost known as: Oh No She Didn't Year: 2009 10 . Vertigo ...was almost known as: Fear and Trembling Year: 1958 11 . Pulp Fiction ...was almost known as: Black Mask Year: 1994 12 . 2001: A Space Odyssey ...was almost known as: How The Solar Space Was Won Year: 1968 13 . Field Of Dreams ...was almost known as: Shoeless Joe Year: 1989 14 . Unforgiven ...was almost known as: The Cut Whore Killings Year: 1992 15 . Saturday Night Fever ...was almost known as: The Tribal Rites of the New Saturday Night Year: 1977 16 . Boys Don't Cry ...was almost known as: Take It Like A Man Year: 1999 17 . Casablanca ...was almost known as: Everybody Come To Rick's Year: 1942 18 . Snakes On A Plane ...was almost known as: Pacific Air Flight 121 Year: 2006 19 . Scream ...was almost known as: Scary Movie Year: 1996 20 . American Pie ...was almost known as: East Great Falls High Year: 1999 21 . Goodfellas ...was almost known as: Wiseguy Year: 1990 22 . Child's Play ...was almost known as: Batteries Not Included Year: 1988 23 . The Last Exorcism ...was almost known as: Cotton Year: 2010 24 . Alien ...was almost known as: Star Beast Year: 1979 25 . The Other Guys ...was almost known as: The B-Team Year: 2010 26 . E.T. ...was almost known as: Night Skies Year: 1982 27 . Robin Hood ...was almost known as: Nottingham Year: 2010 28 . Licence To Kill ...was almost known as: Licence Revoked Year: 1989 29 . American Wedding ...was almost known as: American Pie 3: Piece Of Pie Year: 2003 30 . Hollywoodland ...was almost known as:Truth, Justice and the American Way Year: 2006 31 . Fatal Attraction ...was almost known as: Affairs Of The Heart Year: 1987 32 . The Ring ...was almost known as: Static Year: 2002 33 . Big ..was almost known as: When I Grow Up Year: 1988 34 . Close Encounters Of The Third Kind ...was almost known as: Watch The Skies Year: 1977 35 . Stand By Me ...was almost known as: The Body Year: 1986 36 . Basic Instinct ...was almost known as: Love Hurts Year: 1992 37 . Shutter Island ...was almost known as: Ashecliffe Year: 2010 38 . Letters From Iwo Jima ...was almost known as: Red Sun, Black Sand Year: 2006 39 . Predator ...was almost known as: Hunter Year: 1987 40 . Some Like It Hot ...was almost known as: Not Tonight Josephine Year: 1959

