30 movie quotes that mention the title of the film

There’s something smugly satisfying about hearing the title of a movie mentioned in a line of dialogue.

Admittedly, sometimes the smugness remains on screen (hello The Living Daylights) but on the whole, we enjoy checking it off as it happens.

Which is why we went and made this gallery of 30 examples of it happening.

Have we missed off any of your favourite examples? Let us know at the bottom.

Movies quotes where they say the movie's title 1 . Chinatown "Forget it, Jake, it's Chinatown." Walsh (Joe Mantell) 0 0 Thanks for voting 2 . E.T. "E.T. phone home" E.T. 0 0 Thanks for voting 3 . The Living Daylights "Whoever she was, I must have scared the living daylights out of her." James Bond (Timothy Dalton) 0 0 Thanks for voting 4 . Jurassic Park "Dr. Grant, my dear Dr. Sattler... Welcome to Jurassic Park." John Hammond (Sir Richard Attenborough) 0 0 Thanks for voting 5 . Gremlins "You got-you gotta watch out for them forgeiners cuz they plant gremlins in their machinery." Murry Futterman (Dick Miller) 0 0 Thanks for voting 6 . Inception "Listen, there's something you should know about me... about inception. An idea is like a virus, resilient, highly contagious. The smallest seed of an idea can grow. It can grow to define or destroy you." Cobb (Leonardo DiCaprio) 0 0 Thanks for voting 7 . The Breakfast Club "Does that answer your question?... Sincerely yours, the Breakfast Club." Brian Johnson (Anthony Michael Hall) 0 0 Thanks for voting 8 . The Others "You're not going. You left us once already. You can't go. Why did you go and fight that stupid war that had nothing to do with us. Why didn't you stay like the others did?" Grace (Nicole Kidman) 0 0 Thanks for voting 9 . The Dark Knight "Because he's the hero Gotham deserves, but not the one it needs right now. So we'll hunt him. Because he can take it. Because he's not our hero. He's a silent guardian. A watchful protector. A Dark Knight." Lt James Gordon (Gary Oldman) 0 0 Thanks for voting 10 . Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind "How happy is the blameless vestal's lot? The world forgetting by the world forgot. Eternal sunshine of the spotless mind, each prayer accepted and each wish resigned." Mary (Kirsten Dunst) 0 0 Thanks for voting 11 . Full Metal Jacket "Seven-six-two millimeter. Full metal jacket." Private Gomer Pyle (Vincent D'Onofrio) 0 0 Thanks for voting 12 . As Good As It Gets "What if this is as good as it gets?" Melvin Udall (Jack Nicholson) 0 0 Thanks for voting 13 . Vanilla Sky "It's the real thing. His paintbrush painted that vanilla sky. His canvas. It was my mother's." David (Tom Cruise) 0 0 Thanks for voting 14 . Secrets & Lies "Secrets and lies! We're all in pain! Why can't we share our pain?" Maurice (Timothy Spall) 0 0 Thanks for voting 15 . Saving Private Ryan "Someday we might look back on this and decide that saving Private Ryan was the one decent thing we were able to pull out of this whole godawful, shitty mess." Sergeant Horvath (Tom Sizemore) 0 0 Thanks for voting 16 . Clear And Present Danger "These drug cartels represent a clear and present danger to the national security of the United States." The President (Donald Moffat) 0 0 Thanks for voting 17 . True Grit "They tell me you’re a man with true grit." Mattie Ross (Hailee Steinfeld) 0 0 Thanks for voting 18 . Double Indemnity "But let's take a look at that Dietrichson claim... accident and double indemnity. You were pretty good in there for awhile Keyes... you said it wasn't an accident, check. You said it wasn't suicide, check. You said it was murder... check." Walter Neff (Fred MacMurray) 0 0 Thanks for voting 19 . The Aviator "I'm Howard Hughes, the aviator." Howard Hughes (Leonardo DiCaprio) 0 0 Thanks for voting 20 . Sound Of My Voice "If you allow yourself to get quiet now and again, to really be still, you will hear the sound of my voice." Maggie (Brit Marling) 0 0 Thanks for voting 21 . Back To The Future 0 0 Thanks for voting 22 . The Perfect Storm 0 0 Thanks for voting 23 . Gran Torino 0 0 Thanks for voting 24 . Minority Report "You said so yourself. There is no minority report, I don't have an alternate future. I am going to kill this man." John Anderton (Tom Cruise) 0 0 Thanks for voting 25 . Double Jeopardy "Ever hear of Double Jeopardy? Fifth Amendment to the constitution?" Margaret Skolowski (Roma Maffia) 0 0 Thanks for voting 26 . Panic Room "We can't... we can't get in the panic room. That's the whole point. We have to get her to come out." Junior (Jared Leto) 0 0 Thanks for voting 27 . Pineapple Express "He could find the roach and say it's Pineapple Express in here! SAUL! He's the only guy who HAS Pineapple Express! He must've seen the murder or know - let's fuckin' kill him!" Dale Denton (Seth Rogen) 0 0 Thanks for voting 28 . Any Given Sunday "On any given Sunday you're gonna win or you're gonna lose. The point is - can you win or lose like a man?" Tony D'Amato (Al Pacino) 0 0 Thanks for voting 29 . Deep Blue Sea "That's the answer to the riddle. Because that's what an 8000 pound mako thinks about. About freedom. About the deep blue sea." Carter Blake (Thomas Jane) 0 0 Thanks for voting 30 . Face/Off "l'd like to take his... his face... off. Yes. Now, if you'll excuse me, l have to use the little boy's wee-wee room." Sean Archer (Nicolas Cage)

