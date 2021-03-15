30 action hero one-liners: the best action hero quotes

As well as being able to shoot on target without fail, outsmart villains intent on world domination and make any woman fall in love with them, action heroes are also great at improvising smart one-liners.
Just before or after they deliver a fatal blow to some nefarious type, out pops a perfectly crafted quip which feels as if it's probably been brewing for a while.
Here's 30 of the best action hero one liners of all time: endlessly quotable quotes that sum up the movies they are from and the people that are saying them.
1. John McClane
"Yippee Ki Yay motherf***er"
Bruce Willis, Die Hard
2. King Leonidas
"This is Sparta!"
Gerard Butler, 300
3. Harry Callahan
"You've got to ask yourself one question: Do I feel lucky? Well, do ya, punk?
Clint Eastwood, Dirty Harry
4. Hauser
"Consider that a divorce"
Arnold Schwarzenegger, Total Recall
5. President James Marshall
"Get off my plane!"
Harrison Ford, Air Force One
6. Captain Steven Hiller
"Welcome to earth"
Will Smith, Independence Day
7. RoboCop
"Dead or alive, you're coming with me"
Peter Weller, RoboCop
8. Cobra
"You're a disease, and I'm the cure"
Sylvester Stallone, Cobra
9. Tony Montana
"Say hello to my little friend!"
Al Pacino, Scarface
10. Roger Murtaugh
"I'm too old for this shit"
Danny Glover, Lethal Weapon
11. Neville Flynn
"I have had it with these motherf***ing snakes on this motherf***ing plane!"
Samuel L Jackson, Snakes On A Plane
12. Lisa
"Hey, terrorist! Terrorise this!"
Kristen Miller, Team America: World Police
13. Judge Dredd
"I am the LAW!"
Sylvester Stallone, Judge Dredd
14. The Terminator
"Hasta-la-vista baby!"
Arnold Schwarzenegger, Terminator 2: Judgment Day
15. George Nada
“I have come here to chew bubble gum and kick ass… and I’m all out of bubble gum”
Roddy Piper, They Live
16. John Cutter
"Always bet on black"
Wesley Snipes, Passenger 57
17. John Matrix
"You know how I said I'll kill you last? I lied"
Arnold Schwarzenegger, Commando
18. Ripley
"Get away from her, you bitch!"
Sigourney Weaver, Aliens
19. Rooster Cogburn
“Fill your hands, you son of a bitch!”
John Wayne, True Grit
20. Mason Storm
"I'm gonna take you to the bank, Senator Trent. To the blood bank!"
Steven Seagal, Hard To Kill
21. Blain
“I ain’t got time to bleed”
Jesse Ventura, Predator
22. Action Jackson
"Barbeque, huh? How do you like your ribs?"
Carl Weathers, Action Jackson
23. James Bond
"The name's Bond, James Bond"
Daniel Craig, Spectre
24. Crocodile Dundee
"You call that a knife? This is a knife!"
Paul Hogan, Crocodile Dundee
25. Maverick
"I feel the need – the need for speed"
Tom Cruise, Top Gun
26. Inigo Montoya
"Hello. My name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die."
Mandy Patinkin, The Princess Bride
27. Jack Slater
"You wanna be a farmer? Here's a couple of acres!"
Arnold Schwarzenegger, Last Action Hero
28. Mal Johnson
"Now, I don't wanna kill you, and you don't wanna be dead"
Danny Glover, Silverado
29. Maximus
"I will have my vengeance, in this life or the next"
Russell Crowe, Gladiator
30. Rambo
"You want a war? I'll give you a war you wouldn't believe"
Sylvester Stallone, First Blood
