Best notebooks: beautiful notebooks for all uses

There’s truly nothing better than finding the best notebook and starting something new in it - fresh new set of pages on which to make plans, indulge your creativity or just to keep track of your to-do list.

You might be a doodler, drawing all manner of things in the margins, a writer plotting a novel, an entrepreneur planning out their business strategy or a keen diarist – whatever it is you want or need to do, choosing the right notebook is the very first step in the process.





There are all kinds of styles and designs to choose from, from the plain and functional to the beautiful and luxurious. Read on to see our pick of the best.







Best notebooks: brilliant stationery revealed 1 . Moleskine classic lined notebook in Daisy Pink £14.21 Buy from Amazon Moleskine notebooks are classic for a reason – you can’t get much better than this. The good quality, ivory coloured paper is also acid free, meaning you can use whatever pen, ink or paint you like. This particular version is hard covered, but you can also get soft covers if you like to take your notebook out and about and want something lighter, and there are a wide variety of other options, too, including paper type and colour. 0 0 Thanks for voting 2 . A5 Make Your Own Sunshine notebook £6.99 Buy from Amazon If you like your notebooks with a side order of positivity, this is the one for you. Inside, the notebook is pretty standard – A5, lined white paper. Its cover is its real selling point. With bright colours and a sunny message, this will perk up even the dullest meeting. 0 0 Thanks for voting 3 . Red velvet notebook by ICE London £10 Buy from Selfridges We could all do with a little more everyday luxury, in our view. And what better way to introduce it into your life than with this beautiful red velvet notebook from ICE London? Hardback and entirely encased with gorgeous, tactile velvet, you'll feel like a VIP every time you take it out. 0 0 Thanks for voting 4 . Electric Beach personalised notebook by Papier £19.99 Buy from Papier Papier has a stunning selection of stationery on its website, where you can buy everything from notebooks, journals and planners to wedding invitations and cards. What's even better is that you can personalise each and every notebook. Want it soft back? They can do that. Lined? Dotted? Blank? All available. And you can even get your name or the name of a friend printed on the front – an extra special little treat to really make th notebook yours. 0 0 Thanks for voting 5 . To the Moon and Back notebooks £9 Buy from Rosie Wonders Available in stapled A6 form or spiral A5 form, this sweet little notebook will add sparkle to your day. Rosie Wonders has a whole range of brilliant stationery, as well as jewellery, blankets, cushions and more, so if this doesn't float your boat then there's plenty more to choose from 0 0 Thanks for voting 6 . John Lewis soft cover notebook £10 Buy from John LEwis If you like your notebooks with a side order of formality, this is for you. This navy blue, gold-cornered softback notebook is perfect for all your lists, plans and plots – or for making your random doodling look as if it's something important. 0 0 Thanks for voting 7 . Oversized shell notebook £10 Buy from Liberty London Alright, so this isn't the most practical option out there – if you want to look mega professional in a meeting or job interview then getting out a sparkly shell notebook is probably not going to be your first move. But if you want something to brighten up your day as you jot things down at your desk, this is perfect. The company has a wider range of fun designs, too – amongst other things, you can also get a fried egg and an avocado. 0 0 Thanks for voting 8 . Going Places notbook £7.99 Buy from Amazon If you're the sort of person who loves to plan holidays, travel itineraries or just likes to dream about faraway beaches while they're at work, this notebook's for you. Exhorting you to go places and do things, this is the perfect place to jot down all your plans for work, home and further afield. 0 0 Thanks for voting View More