Tinder’s big AI overhaul is here and it’s making swiping more personal than ever
Smarter matches, better dates
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Swipe enough, match enough, and something might stick; that’s been the basic pitch since Tinder first took off in the early 2010s and changed dating forever. However, that model’s starting to wear thin, especially with younger users who’ve grown tired of endless scrolling and not much to show for it. Now, Tinder is doing what it feels like every tech company is doing in 2026: turning to AI to fix it.
The main event here is an opt-in AI tool that takes a proper look at who you are, not just what you say in your bio, but what’s actually on your phone. Feels intimate, doesn't it?
That means scanning your camera roll to pick up on patterns, interests and lifestyle cues, then using that data to suggest daily matches that (in theory) feel more relevant. It’ll also ask you a few questions to build a clearer picture, all in the name of cutting through the noise and getting you to people you might actually get on with.
It’s part of a wider shake-up of the app. Tinder is also rolling out things like a revamped music mode to match people based on taste, plus an astrology mode for anyone who’s still letting the stars call the shots.
There are more social features in the mix, too, including video speed dating and real-world events designed to get people off the app and into actual conversations, which, reading between the lines, is exactly what a lot of users have been asking for.
According to the company, around 60% of its user base now falls into Gen Z territory, and that group is pushing for something different. Less volume, more substance. Less swiping, more actual connection.
The AI push is meant to support that shift, surfacing matches that feel more tailored rather than just more frequent.
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Still, the idea of an app digging through your camera roll isn’t exactly going to land softly with everyone. Even if it’s optional, it’s a step further into personal data than plenty of users will be comfortable with. Tinder says it’s about authenticity and better matchmaking, but there’s a fine line between helpful and intrusive, and this definitely edges towards the latter — though it is an optional feature.
Whether it actually improves your chances or just adds another layer of tech to an already crowded space remains to be seen. One thing’s clear: the swipe era might not quite be over, but Tinder’s already looking for what comes next.
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Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
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