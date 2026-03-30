Tinder’s big AI overhaul is here and it’s making swiping more personal than ever

Swipe enough, match enough, and something might stick; that’s been the basic pitch since Tinder first took off in the early 2010s and changed dating forever. However, that model’s starting to wear thin, especially with younger users who’ve grown tired of endless scrolling and not much to show for it. Now, Tinder is doing what it feels like every tech company is doing in 2026: turning to AI to fix it.

The main event here is an opt-in AI tool that takes a proper look at who you are, not just what you say in your bio, but what’s actually on your phone. Feels intimate, doesn't it?

That means scanning your camera roll to pick up on patterns, interests and lifestyle cues, then using that data to suggest daily matches that (in theory) feel more relevant. It’ll also ask you a few questions to build a clearer picture, all in the name of cutting through the noise and getting you to people you might actually get on with.

It’s part of a wider shake-up of the app. Tinder is also rolling out things like a revamped music mode to match people based on taste, plus an astrology mode for anyone who’s still letting the stars call the shots.

There are more social features in the mix, too, including video speed dating and real-world events designed to get people off the app and into actual conversations, which, reading between the lines, is exactly what a lot of users have been asking for.

(Image credit: Ippei Naoi via Getty Images)

According to the company, around 60% of its user base now falls into Gen Z territory, and that group is pushing for something different. Less volume, more substance. Less swiping, more actual connection.

The AI push is meant to support that shift, surfacing matches that feel more tailored rather than just more frequent.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Still, the idea of an app digging through your camera roll isn’t exactly going to land softly with everyone. Even if it’s optional, it’s a step further into personal data than plenty of users will be comfortable with. Tinder says it’s about authenticity and better matchmaking, but there’s a fine line between helpful and intrusive, and this definitely edges towards the latter — though it is an optional feature.

Whether it actually improves your chances or just adds another layer of tech to an already crowded space remains to be seen. One thing’s clear: the swipe era might not quite be over, but Tinder’s already looking for what comes next.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



