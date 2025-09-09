Gymshark takes first step into footwear with R.A.D. collaboration

Global gym and fitness apparel powerhouse Gymshark is making its highly anticipated debut in the footwear market, launching its first-ever shoe collection in partnership with British performance footwear brand R.A.D. This landmark collaboration, driven by years of demand from the Gymshark community, marks a significant expansion for the brand beyond its renowned apparel lines.

The limited-edition Gymshark and R.A.D. footwear collection, set to launch online on the Gymshark website on the 10th of September, features two of R.A.D.'s popular shoe models: the R.A.D. One V2 and the R-1. These styles have been reimagined in Gymshark’s signature muted colour palette, incorporating shades like white silver, weighted purple, pebble grey, and triple black. Both models will retail for £130.

For Gymshark, this move represents the "missing piece of the puzzle" in offering a complete gym wardrobe. Ben Francis, founder and chief executive of Gymshark, emphasised this point, stating, “Gymshark isn’t a sports brand, or an athleisure brand – it’s a gym brand. A year ago, we launched our ‘We Do Gym’ campaign, putting our stake in the ground and claiming we had everything you would ever need for the gym, but we could never offer the full complete wardrobe – until now.”

Francis underscored the meticulous approach to entering the footwear space, highlighting the need for both aesthetics and performance. “We knew that if we were to bring out a shoe, it needed to not only look great, but also one that was going to perform. One that the community would love and use both in and out of the gym.” His admiration for R.A.D. was evident, calling them "trailblazers in the training space" who have "changed the game in the training footwear space."

The R.A.D. One V2 is designed as an all-around training shoe, providing 360-degree stability for lifting, ultimate grip, and durability. It also incorporates specific features to withstand demanding movements like rope climbs, handstand push-ups, and burpees. The R-1, conversely, is a lightweight and versatile cross-training shoe, optimised for gym, HIIT, and run training.

For R.A.D., founded in 2022 by Ben Massey, this collaboration is its most high-profile to date. Massey expressed his excitement, describing the partnership as "wild" and a "pinch-me moment" to see the Gymshark logo on their shoes. He added, “We’ve always seen ourselves as the underdog, building from the ground up, so teaming up with a giant in the gym space feels like worlds colliding in the best way.”

R.A.D. has quickly garnered a cult following in the UK and US fitness communities with its high-performance training footwear, engineered by former Nike and Adidas designers. Its initial product, the R.A.D. ONE, famously sold out within minutes of its launch.

This collaboration signifies more than just a product launch for Gymshark; it's the culmination of a decade-long journey to solidify its position as the ultimate brand for gym-goers. For R.A.D., it's a pivotal moment that propels them from a niche favourite to a more mainstream platform, bringing together two British brands with a shared commitment to innovation and performance in the fitness world.