Summer skincare for men: nine lotions and potions to protect and soothe your skin this summer

With a heatwave seemingly always on the horizon and summer holidays looming, caring for your skin when the temperature rises is of upmost importance. From keeping it hydrated to protecting from sun damage - both the biggest risk factor in premature ageing, and most importantly, skin cancer – giving some TLC to your face is paramount.

The sun can play havoc with your skin, so following a consistent routine is worth prioritising to keep it clean, hydrated and protected. And whilst it doesn’t need to be complicated, there are certain steps you should follow to ensure skin remains burn-free, smooth and nourished.

Below, our grooming writer Suzanne Baum speaks to a leading skincare expert about how best to protect your skin and has you covered with her guide to the best products to wear in the sun.

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Every men’s skincare routine should consist of three simple steps: cleanse, moisturise and protect the skin. And during the summer months, when the heat can cause everything from inflammation and dehydration to sunburn and peeling of the skin, caring for your face has never been more important.

Below, renowned skin and laser expert Debbie Thomas, founder of the London-based D.Thomas Clinic and the skincare brand Cellis breaks down the process.

“It’s really important to cleanse the skin in the morning as this helps remove overnight sweat and oil, and again, in the evening, to rid of any dirt or impurities that have settled on the face during the day.

“Adding some hydration to the skin is important and this is when moisturiser comes into play. It replaces lost hydration which can happen in hot weather and soothes dryness or that tight feeling skin can get. It also provides antioxidant support that protects the skin barrier without feeling heavy.

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“Finally, protect the skin with a broad-spectrum SPF 30 or higher every single day (don't forget to reapply if you are outside).”

If you are normally a quick water and soap fan, these three steps may sound more time-consuming to follow but trust me when I say the routine is super quick and your skin will thank you for it!

As well as the above, if you have extra time or want to treat specific skin issues such as heavy eyes, annoying stubble or a sore scalp, there are plenty of other additional products you can use to help enhance summer skin. Serums and balms to nourish the face and exfoliators to rub away dead skin can be added into your routine too.

Below, our guide to the best products to help keep men’s skin protected from the sun

P20 Sensitive Face SPF50

Riemann P20 Sensitive Face Spf50+ Sun Cream 50g £24.99 at Boots.com

A sun cream designed for sensitive skin, so if you have stubble rash or are prone to breakouts, this is ideal as it contains Vitamin C and E that provide antioxidant properties that calm the area down. Bonus points for being factor SPF 50!

Weleda Men's 2 in 1 Face Wash

Weleda Men’s 2in1 Face Wash for Face & Beard 100ml £6.63 at Boots.com

This gel cleanser is better than a foaming one as it is gentler on the skin barrier, which can become more inflamed during hot weather.

It really goes to work in removing any dirt or grime that has built up over the day on the face and leaves skin soft and smooth, thanks to ingredients including liquorice root and willow bark extracts. The addition of toning witch hazel water helps add hydration to any dry areas of the skin.

CELLIS Everyday Cleansing Gelee

As a beauty editor who shares this cleanser with my husband, I have to include it in my product suggestions because it leaves skin with such a lovely feel. It’s a unisex product with the dermatologist-tested tick, so you know it contains no skin baddies.

It literally melts and washes away all grime, sweat, sun cream and impurities on the skin, leaving it properly cleansed and deeply hydrated.

Clinique for Men Daily Hydrating SPF 50 Moisturiser

Clinique Clinique for Men Daily Hydrating Spf 50 Moisturiser £37 at Boots.com

A perfect multi-tasking product that works as a moisturiser and high protection sunscreen too. This is a very lightweight lotion which is ideal in the hot weather as it doesn’t sit heavy on the skin and blends in invisibly. Infused with the skin-loving ingredient hyaluronic acid, your face is left feeling soft as it really goes to work in adding moisture back into it.

La Roche Posay Toleriane Sensitive skin moisturiser

La Roche Posay Toleriane Sensitive Cream Face Moisturiser for Sensitive Skin 40ml £23 at Boots.com

If skin is feeling tight from dryness or tingling from too much sun, this is like a hug to the face.

It instantly soothes the skin and, with key active ingredients such as squalane, helps to lock in moisture and nourish dry areas.

Kiehl's Facial Fuel Energizing Moisturiser

An excellent face cream specifically designed for men, this is a great one to reach for in hot weather as it has a non-oily texture so won’t make skin feel greasy if you are feeling the sweat from the sun.

It also really goes to work in hydrating and brightening the complexion, with Vitamin C and E ingredients helping to give a nice glow to lacklustre skin.

Hawaiian Tropic Hydrating Protection Scalp & Hairline Mist SPF 30

Hawaiian Tropic Hydrating Protection Scalp & Hairline Mist Spf 30 60ml £8.50 at Boots.com

This mist is such a clever product to have on hand as the scalp and hairline can often get burnt as it is one area many of us overlook.

An invisible spray (note it does have a tiny tropical scent to it), it is perfect for those days when you don’t wear a sunhat or are driving with the roof top down! It also helps boost hair care thanks to its addition of Vitamin E that helps keep the scalp conditioned and healthy.

helloSKIN Charcoal Hydrogel Eye Masks

helloSKIN Charcoal Hydrogel Eye Masks 1 Pair £6.80 at justmylook.com

For a pick-me-up and something super refreshing for the skin when it is hot outside, these eye masks are a treat.

The ultimate long-haul saviour, if eyes are puffy from jetlag or little sleep, they are super cooling on the face and work by depuffing the sensitive thinner skin area that surrounds the eyes.

RITUALS Homme After Shave Soothing Balm

Rituals Homme After Shave Soothing Balm £26.90 at google.com

The sun can make shaving your skin sore, so a good aftershave soothing balm will help calm it down.

As well as smelling amazing (think a fresh, woody scent), it has skin-loving ingredients that pack a punch, including Vitamin E and shea butter that hydrate, soothe and support the skin barrier.





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