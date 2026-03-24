London is getting a new restaurant where absolutely nothing is wasted

We’re definitely all a bit guilty of leaving a chunk of food on our plates and scraping leftovers into the bin. Unless you live with a Labrador or a human equivalent, chances are there are lots of random scraps of food – mainly rotting veg ends – that end up in the bin. London’s latest foodie offering is attempting to change that.

Catchily named La Poubelle, which anyone who suffered through French GCSE will remember means ‘the bin’, the restaurant is aiming to reimagine food waste. Opening up in Shoreditch (where else) in Spring 2026, the restaurant is not the brainchild of a chef with a burning distaste for climate change but the instant hot water taps and food waste disposer company InSinkErator.

(Image credit: La Poubelle)

Offering nose-to-tail and root-to-stem dining, La Poubelle is putting on a seven-course tasting menu which will combine classic French cooking with a no food waste philosophy, turning it into a fine dining experience.

Currently, further details are pretty sparse, including an exact opening date and location, but we know that the experience will cost £149 per person, which will include wine pairings. We’re not sure what sort of dishes will be made in the restaurant, but you can sign up via their website to be the first to hear updates.

They’re not the first London restaurant to attempt to adopt a zero-waste approach, with Hackney’s SILO being the first. Other sites which have been championing sustainability alongside serving up seriously delicious food include the likes of Plates, the UK’s first plant-based Michelin-starred restaurant, Fallow in St James’s, Petersham Nurseries restaurant, and Jikoni – which just announced a sister site at the new V&A museum.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



