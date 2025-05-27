Lavazza and Lamborghini launch new coffee blend in the UK

Italian coffee pioneer Lavazza and luxury supercar brand Lamborghini have unveiled a new, exclusive coffee blend in the UK, allowing you to recreate Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. The Espresso for Automobili Lamborghini embodies the shared values of both brands, focusing on Italian craftsmanship, heritage, and innovation.

The dark roast, full-bodied blend is crafted to mirror the bold spirit of Lamborghini and the refined nature of Lavazza, but can be popped into a thermos, something you can't say for a Gallardo. It offers an intense flavour and aroma designed to awaken the senses, in an attempt to capture the same feeling you get from jumping behind the wheel of a Lambo. The blend aims to provide coffee and luxury enthusiasts with a sophisticated sensory experience that reflects the design and power of the cars.

We had the opportunity to visit Lavezza’s flagship store in London to try the new blend for ourselves ahead of its launch, the only one outside of Milan in Europe, where our coffee was crafted by Lavazza’s Head of Training, David Cutler. As part of our tasting experience, where we can comfortably say this is a lovely drop of coffee, he also spoke a bit about the blend and relationship between the two companies.

It was the ideals of the two companies that made this partnership make sense, a desire to capture craft and emotion, demonstrating and highlighting the quality of Italian goods through something everyone can enjoy.

This launch follows the announcement of a partnership in June 2024, which made Lavazza the exclusive coffee partner for Lamborghini. It means Lavazza coffee is now served at the Automobili Lamborghini Museum in Bologna, as well as at Lamborghini events, if you find yourself lucky enough to be at a Lamborghini event.

The Espresso for Automobili Lamborghini coffee beans are available for purchase at £30 from Lavazza, allowing coffee lovers and car enthusiasts to start the day in a luxurious way with a cracking cup of java, even if you don’t have a Lamborghini in the driveway.