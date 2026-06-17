Foodie fave Banook Bagels opens up shop in South London

We have a PSA for the South London dwellers — an unmissable foodie location has opened up in Dulwich-slash-Peckham.

This is Banook Bagels, which recently opened its first proper high street bricks-n-mortar location nearby East Dulwich.

It began with a soft launch of sorts on 5th June, with only part of the menu available. But should — with any luck — be getting up to full speed about now.

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You’ll find Banook Bagels at 40 East Dulwich Road, caught between Dulwich Village and Peckham. It sits at the site of the old Papa Johns Pizza, although as the recent signage renovations reveal, way back it was also home to the M & M Boyes draper in the late 19th century.

But back to the bagels. Banook Bagels was founded during the covid lockdowns by Ashley Mah and David Dalrymple. After beginning as a hobby, it began supplying some Peckham sandwich spots.

Before this new Dulwich location, Banook Bagels operated out of an industrial estate between Peckham and Bermondsey. Despite that, its bagels would sell out — available for collection or delivery back then.

Step up to the new Banook Bagels spot and you can pick up either plain bagels or bagel sandwiches, with fillings including various flavours of cream cheese, fish and chicken.

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Bagel styles include, rosemary and salt, cinnamon raisin, seeded, poppy, “everything”, plain and —the one we want to try — jalapeño cheddar.

(Image credit: Banook Bagels)

For a better idea of what to expect, check out the recent review of the place by the East Dulwich and Other Tasty Bites substack. One key takeaway: it gets busy.

“I pitched up on a sunny Saturday around 11.30am and the queue snaked out to the bus stop in the road,” Bruce Dessau writes.

Banook Bagels typically offers online pre-orders, but these have been disabled for now amid the chaos of the new site launch.

You can try out Banook Bagels for yourself from Wednesday to Sunday. Firmly an early doors and lunch time spot, it’s open from 8am to 3:30pm on weekdays, from 8:30am to 3:30pm on weekends.