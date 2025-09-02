Call of Duty is finally getting an actual big-screen adaptation — and it could be the biggest video game movie of all time
Paramount set to adapt one of the biggest video game franchises of all time.
Call of Duty is officially getting the silver screen treatment. Activision Blizzard, now owned by Microsoft, is working with Paramount Pictures to bring a live-action film adaptation of the iconic first-person shooter to cinemas.
While specifics are still under wraps, it’s hard not to get excited about where Paramount will take its third video game adaptation after the hit of Sonic, and the less successful Halo TV show. Will we see a gritty World War II film or a modern warfare take? Who will play Captain Price? And are there going to be zombies? Who knows, but it certainly sparks plenty of intrigue.
The announcement is a testament to the video game adaptation glow-up we've been witnessing. Thanks to titans like HBO's The Last of Us and Amazon’s Fallout series, the game has truly changed. Even animated gems like Arcane and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners have shown that when done right, video game stories can find a home in other media and even excel, regardless of whether it's a faithful adaptation or simply a story set in the world.
Call of Duty feels like the natural next recruit. Unlike some franchises that demand a doctorate in fictional history just to understand the plot, CoD is an action movie already. Modern Warfare and Black Ops in particular proved that it’s not just about explosions and getting a UAV, but a compelling tale of loyalty and brothers in arms to be told.
The sheer potential of this franchise is off the charts. This isn’t just a one-and-done mission; it’s an entire cinematic universe waiting to explode. The games have spanned decades of conflict, from WWII to shadowy Cold War ops and even near-future shenanigans. Each sub-series offers a different vibe, cast, and storytelling approach.
A successful debut film could easily lead to spin-offs, sequels, or even a full cinematic universe exploring the wider Call of Duty timeline. Imagine: the gritty realism of Modern Warfare followed by the mind-bending twists of Black Ops, it’s not an exaggeration to believe the possibilities are endless.
Captain Price isn't just a voice and a glorious moustache; he’s borderline a father figure to an entire generation of gamers, meaning casting will be critical. On top of that, the filmmakers need to remember that war isn't a game; it's a messy, often heartbreaking affair. That complexity needs to carry over and be delivered with more finesse than the games have ever had to consider.
Ultimately, the announcement of a Call of Duty film isn’t just exciting for fans; it's a significant moment for the entire genre. The stars have aligned: the audience is ready, the industry has matured, and the hunger for smart, grounded action is growing fast.
With the right director, a cracking ensemble cast, and a clear vision, this could be more than just another video game movie; instead, it could be a gold mine for Paramount Pictures. Hopefully, we will find out a bit more regarding casting, timelines and more soon, but until then, you’ve got over 20 years' worth of games to check out and brush up on.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
