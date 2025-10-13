A24's prequel series to a horror movie classic is on the way — and it's headed to Sky TV

Pretty much everyone will be familiar with Friday the 13th, even if it’s just the day you avoid cracks in the pavement and ladders. A prequel to the highly successful franchise has been rumoured for a while, with the video game counterpart getting confirmed earlier this year. Now, Sky has officially confirmed that the film prequel is on its way.

Crystal Lake - a prequel to the hugely popular Friday 13th franchise - will be heading to Sky and streaming service NOW in the UK in 2026. It is being produced by A24 and marks the first new project connected to the franchise since the 2009 reboot of the origins film.

Casting has been announced, with Linda Cardellini (Dead to Me, No Good Deed), playing the iconic and familiar character from the franchise, Pamela Voorhees. Cardellini will be joined by William Catlett (A Thousand and One, Constellation), Devin Kessler (Godfather of Harlem), Cameron Scoggins (Shades of Blue, Nashville) and Gwendolyn Sundstrom.

Callum Vinson (Chucky, Long Bright River), Nick Cordileone (Warrior), Joy Suprano (Fleishman is in Trouble, Best Foot Forward), Danielle Kotch (Director’s Cut) , and Phoenix Parnevik (Bel-Air, Don’t Tell Mom) have joined as recurring guest stars.

On the creative side, Crystal Lake has been created by showrunner, writer, and exec producer Brad Caleb Kane (behind IT: Welcome to Derry), alongside original Friday 13th writer Victor Miller. There are a couple of directors taking the helm for individual episodes; Michael Lennox (Derry Girls), Quyen Tran (Sirens, The Pitt), and duo Celine Held and Logan George (Topside) are all involved.

So if you love the original films or just want a good jumpscare, you shouldn't have too long to wait.