New M5 MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, and Vision Pro revealed: Everything Apple just launched

After the recent reveal of new iPhones (including a new iPhone 17 Air model), Apple Watches and AirPod Pro 3), Apple is not slowing down. The tech giant has just unveiled a trio of M5-powered devices that promise massive performance upgrades, especially for AI, creative workflows, and pro users.

The new 14-inch MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, and Apple Vision Pro all benefit from the next-generation M5 chip, which features a 10-core GPU with Neural Accelerators in every core, a faster 16-core Neural Engine, and improved memory bandwidth.

The result is a huge leap in speed, graphics, and AI performance across all three devices, making them some of the most powerful Apple devices yet. Here’s a closer look at what each brings to the table.

14-inch MacBook Pro with M5

(Image credit: Apple)

The new 14-inch MacBook Pro is the ultimate upgrade for creatives, developers, and professionals, according to Apple, combining portability with unprecedented power. With the M5 chip, the CPU delivers the world’s fastest cores, while the 10-core GPU with Neural Accelerators brings up to 4x faster AI performance and a 45% graphics uplift thanks to third-generation ray tracing.

The enhanced 16-core Neural Engine handles on-device AI with ease, whether you’re running large language models, AI-powered video enhancement, or complex 3D rendering. Unified memory bandwidth has jumped to 153GB/s, supporting multitasking across heavy creative apps like Adobe Photoshop, Final Cut Pro, and Blender. Apple says battery life can reach up to 24 hours, and SSD speeds have doubled, letting users import large files or export video projects without breaking a sweat.

The MacBook Pro also features a Liquid Retina XDR display, studio-quality six-speaker audio, and a 12MP Center Stage camera, making it a pro-ready powerhouse in every sense.

iPad Pro with M5

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple’s iPad Pro gets a serious boost with M5, transforming the tablet into a portable workstation capable of handling intensive AI and creative tasks. The upgraded 10-core GPU with Neural Accelerators and faster 16-core Neural Engine powers AI apps, large language models, and complex workflows directly on the device, while 32GB of memory ensures smooth multitasking.

Tasks that previously required a desktop can now be tackled on the iPad, from real-time video editing to running diffusion models in apps like Draw Things. The performance enhancements make the iPad Pro an ideal tool for artists, designers, students, and professionals who need a device that can keep up with their creativity on the go.

With Apple’s seamless ecosystem and iPadOS integration, workflows between MacBook Pro, iPad, and Vision Pro are smoother than ever.

Apple Vision Pro with M5

(Image credit: Apple)

The Apple Vision Pro has been upgraded with the M5 chip and a new Dual Knit Band, delivering better performance, comfort, and immersive experiences. The 10-core GPU and 16-core Neural Engine provide faster AI-driven features, like turning 2D photos into spatial scenes, generating Personas, or running on-device large language models. visionOS 26 introduces widgets, interactive spatial environments, and enhanced Apple Intelligence, allowing for more fluid multitasking and a richer spatial computing experience.

The micro-OLED displays now render 10% more pixels with refresh rates up to 120Hz, offering sharper visuals and smoother motion. Apple Vision Pro users can explore over 1 million apps, thousands of games, and hundreds of 3D movies, while new content in Apple Immersive and support for PlayStation VR2 controllers expand gaming and entertainment possibilities.

The new Dual Knit Band ensures comfort for extended use, with adjustable fit and integrated counterweights, while the M5 chip guarantees high-performance graphics, AI processing, and battery life up to three hours for video playback.

All three of Apple’s latest releases, the 14-inch MacBook Pro, the iPad Pro, and the Vision Pro, are available for pre-order now, with general availability beginning Wednesday, October 22nd, 2025.