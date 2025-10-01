This headphone and smartwatch combo costs under £200 — and may well be the gadget bargain of the year

With the cost of living emptying the wallets of us all right now, when a bargain comes along that truly feels like a bargain then it has to be called out. That’s exactly what we are doing with two new products from CMF, the spin-off from upstart tech brand Nothing.

The two low-cost gadgets launched are the CMF by Nothing Headphone Pro, a pair of noise cancelling over-ear cans, and the CMF Watch 3 Pro, one of the most stylish — and cheapest — smartwatches around.

The RRP for both of these products is pretty jaw dropping, with CMF staying true to its mantra of making desirable products at an accessible price point. The headphones retail for just £79 while the watch is just £20 more expensive at £99.

Shortlist has been lucky enough to be among the first to try both these products out and with a combined value of £178, it’s impressive just how much tech you get, with very little compromise when it comes to style and substance. Here’s what you need to know…

1. The Nothing Headphone Pro headphones are the first over ears from CMF

(Image credit: Future | Marc Chacksfield)

CMF is an acronym for Colour, Material and Finish and all of this is highlighted nicely in the Nothing Headphone Pro.

Let’s start with the colour: they come in dark gray, light green and light gray. We tried out the dark gray variant and they are a great-looking pair of headphones. If you fancy adding a splash of colour, then there are swappable ear cushions available, in a multitude of colours, from the CMF website costing just £19 for a pair.

(Image credit: Future | Marc Chacksfield)

Material wise, they are made from an eco-friendly plastic shell, high-strength PA+GF sliding arms and stainless steel headband strips. They look oversized with their bubble-like ear cushions but that only adds to the fun of these ‘phones.

The controls on either side are tactile with a bass slider, a volume rocker and buttons for power and the voice-aware Smart Assistant. There’s good news for wired folks, too, as there is an aux port and a 3.5mm cable in the box.

As for the finish, these are incredibly well constructed headphones that aren’t too heavy but also feel nice and durable. CMF has put them through a lot of stress tests, too — 61 in fact — to make sure they are ready for everyday wear.

2. Sound and battery go way beyond the headphone’s price

(Image credit: Future | Marc Chacksfield)

The CMF by Nothing Headphone Pro have an impressive battery life. They can last for some 100 hours before a charge, with some 50 hours of talk time. ANC does reduce this but this is still up there with the best battery life for a pair of wireless headphones.

When it comes to sound quality, the ANC is decent, thanks to the isolation offered by the rather large ear cups. It’s worth noting, though, that the ANC is hybrid so won’t knock out every bit of background noise. They did well to tackle the rumble of the Tube in our test, though. And we didn’t even know the person sitting next to us on the 261 bus was earphone less while scrolling TikTok. These headphones are also Hi-Res audio compatible which is great news for audio fiends.

We listened to Underworld, Born Slippy in prep for their Brixton dates and the synth was sumptuous, the bass nice and big — and with the bass slider, it boomed.

Keeping to the dance beat, Global Underground: Select #10 sounded superb, especially Dee Montero’s With A Dream. Things slowed down when we listened to Essex Honey by Blood Orange, but there was a decent amount of clarity through the headphones.

3. CMF has made a smartwatch for all

(Image credit: Future | Marc Chacksfield)

As for the Watch Pro 3, this third iteration of budget smartwatches from CMF is the best yet. It may have lost the modular features of the Watch Pro 2 — where you could swap out the bezel — but it has added a number of new features.

(Image credit: Future | Marc Chacksfield)

We love the minimal look of the device. Its precision-milled metal frame is lovely and simple, with the round watchface giving it an air of sophistication. And there is one simple button, with a red dot in the centre and grooves around the edge, that allows you tactile control of the watch.

The 1.43-inch AMOLED is big and bright while the accompanying silicon strap is soft and comfortable.

Pairing the device was simple — you can use a QR code for this. If you are already a Nothing user, then the watch is automatically recognised and pairs in under a minute.

There is a lovely bit of customization on board, too, thanks to the 120 odd watch faces available. These are some of the nicest designs we have seen for watch faces — CMF really has taken care to make sure your watch looks as stylish as it can without breaking the bank.

4. The Watch Pro 3 has pared down features — but the right features

(Image credit: Future | Marc Chacksfield)

There are a number of features that you won’t find on the Watch Pro 3. There’s no NFC on board, no access to third-party apps and it’s not water resistant, so this isn’t a watch for those who like a swim.

There’s plenty it does do, though. Fitness tracking is plentiful with a running coach on board and the ability to track myriad sports (just not watersports). There’s access to whichever smart assistant you are using on your phone, the ability to get news through the device thanks to Essential News and sleep tracking, heart-rate monitoring and more.

(Image credit: Future | Marc Chacksfield)

Yes, it’s a scaled back experience but we were never wanting more when using it, especially when we kept reminding ourselves that you get all of this for less than a Five Guys Burger (okay, we might be exaggerating a little there).

5. The price is more than alright

With prices for everyday goods skyrocketing, it is fantastic to see a tech company cater for those whose budgets don’t stretch all that far. And not just cater, but offer incredibly stylish alternatives in a market that is going more and more high end.

Yes, some features are lacking but the care and attention that has gone into making these not just good gadgets but desirable ones cannot be underestimated.

Both the CMF Watch 3 Pro and CMF by Nothing Headphone Pro are available now.