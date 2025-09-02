Marshall wants to rock your home with the a new, smaller Heston soundbar

Marshall, known for its iconic amplifiers and speakers, is shaking up the home audio scene with two new additions to its Heston family: the Heston 60 soundbar and the Heston Sub 200 subwoofer.

Following the success of its Heston 120 TV soundbar, these new products aim to bring that signature Marshall sound to even more living rooms, big and small.

Small and mighty

Don't let its size fool you, the Heston 60 is a mighty little soundbar designed for a more intimate listening experience without compromising on audio quality. Perfect for smaller spaces or TVs, it still packs a punch with Dolby Atmos, throwing you right into the heart of the action with immersive, three-dimensional sound for both movies and music.

Visually, it's unmistakably Marshall, sporting the same cool tactile controls and woven salt-and-pepper fret as its larger sibling. It even comes in classic black or a stylish cream to blend seamlessly with any decor. And for ultimate flexibility, you can mount it flat on the wall or place it on a TV bench – the magnetic logo and control panel cleverly adjust to either orientation.

You can jump straight into your favourite playlists or pick from different sound modes like Movie, Music, Night, and Voice to get the perfect audio for any occasion alongside simple connectivity. The Marshall app also allows for lots of tinkering for those who enjoy being a bit more hands-on with their audio, too.

Heston Sub 200 joins the party

(Image credit: Marshall)

If you're looking to add some serious rumble to your movie nights, the Heston Sub 200 is here to deliver. This bass-thumping subwoofer is designed to seamlessly integrate into your home setup, echoing the same cool Marshall design language and elevating your films at the same time.

Thanks to its wireless functionality and Bluetooth LE Audio, you can place it wherever it sounds best and still enjoy that deep, unrestricted bass freedom. It's designed to give your TV setup an added boost, transforming a regular movie night into a main stage experience you can truly feel.

Just like the Heston 60, the Sub 200 works effortlessly with the Marshall app, allowing you to easily control its performance and pair it with your existing Heston soundbar for a unified audio experience.

What makes both of these truly stand out, though, is the compact size and classy design, which won’t look out of place in any home.

Both the Heston 60 (£499.99) and Heston Sub 200 (£429.99) are built to last, with repairable parts to ensure years of enjoyment. They'll be available for pre-order and on sale directly from Marshall from the 23rd of September, with select retailers following on the 30th.