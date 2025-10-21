De’Longhi and TrueStart just made the happiest coffee machine on Earth

If your morning coffee doesn’t slap you awake and instantly adorn your face with a grin, you’re doing it wrong. Luckily, TrueStart, the UK’s fastest-growing coffee brand, has teamed up with De’Longhi to fix that, unveiling a limited-edition, sunshine-yellow La Specialista Arte: TrueStart Edition.

Designed as the ultimate feel-good coffee machine, it’s a bean-to-cup masterpiece that mixes De’Longhi’s barista-grade precision with TrueStart’s bold, happy-go-lucky energy. It's your new go-to caffeine companion and looks cracking on your kitchen counter too.

Because this collaboration is all about feeling good from the inside out, each £449 machine comes bundled with TrueStart’s speciality-grade coffee beans. Its range covers every mood and metabolism: from the bold Super Blend to the smooth Energising Colombian, the mellow Lightly Caffeinated and the no-nonsense Decaf.

The TrueStart Edition is loaded with professional features, including eight grind settings, three temperature profiles, and a MyLatte Art steam wand for anyone who has ever wanted to pour a perfect heart (or at least try). It even comes with a full barista kit: portafilter, milk jug, tamping tools, and filters.

Helena Hills, TrueStart’s Co-Founder, calls it “a true statement piece”, and she’s not wrong. The bright yellow finish alone will no doubt make a statement. De’Longhi’s Ben Wilkinson adds that the aim was to make “the craft of barista coffee at home easy for anyone”, a sentiment anyone who’s ever messed up a flat white can get behind.

Positioned as the perfect entry point to De’Longhi’s premium range, this sits neatly between the more compact Dedica models and the all-singing, all-dancing La Specialista Maestro.

Beyond its looks, TrueStart’s coffee is also health-conscious, rigorously lab-tested for consistent caffeine and loaded with antioxidants (apparently, even more than green tea).

The De’Longhi La Specialista Arte: TrueStart Edition is available for sale now via the TrueStart website.