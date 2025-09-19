Look sharp: 5 expert tips for buying the right glasses for you this winter (and the frames to go for)

Winter is coming — and your eyesight isn’t getting any better. As the knits come out and the sunglasses go back in the drawer, it’s time to rethink a forgotten part of your wardrobe — your eyewear.

Choosing the perfect pair of men's glasses to match the season can be a daunting task, as trends shift and personal style preferences evolve — are we still chasing Jonathan Bailey’s ‘slutty little glasses’? Or a classic square gradient favoured by Mr. Fantastic himself, Pedro Pascal?

This winter, the challenge sits in balancing fashion-forward designs with functionality. While bold, character-driven frames with tinted lenses are making a statement, it's important to select styles that not only reflect current trends but also complement your facial features and wardrobe. That’s according to Tej Johal, FashionEyewear.com founder, and head of Knightbridge’s luxury eyewear store Maverick & Wolf.

Characterful frames, minimalist branding, rimless frames, and a few backup pairs for good measure, here’s Tej’s top tips for kitting out your face for the coming months.

1. Big and bold frames are in — and add a tint to those lenses

We're seeing a strong shift toward bolder, more character-driven frames. Think thick acetate styles, geometric silhouettes, and the growing popularity of tinted lenses which has been embraced by brands like Tom Ford, Prada, and Barton Perreira. Tinted lenses, in particular, are having a moment. We are offering over 15 different prescription lens tint options, allowing customers to create a truly individual look. More than ever, men are moving beyond purely functional or neutral designs and are embracing eyewear as a form of personal expression.

2. No-one wants to see your brand, and wires are out

We're seeing a move away from overt, statement logos. Many major brands (Gucci included) are shifting toward more understated, subtle branding. The focus is increasingly on craftsmanship and design rather than bold logo placement, reflecting a broader trend toward quiet luxury and refined minimalism.

Also, the minimalist wire-rimmed look is on its way out. There’s less interest in ultra-thin, barely-there specs especially among men in their 40s and 50s, who are instead embracing standout shapes and classic revival styles.

3. Transparent frames and oversized looks are everywhere

Oversized wayfarers and modern takes on the classic aviator remain strong best-sellers. We're also seeing growing demand for semi-transparent acetate frames and wraparound retro styles with a vintage edge. These designs strike the perfect balance between nostalgia and contemporary cool.

4. Modern materials for a lightweight fit

Tints are having a moment, particularly green and grey tones and lightweight tech-forward materials are rising in popularity. We are getting a lot of orders for those.

5. Rimless is sinless

One of the biggest trends gaining momentum is the return of rimless frames. We're expecting to see a major revival with Fall/Winter '25 collections from iconic brands like Tom Ford, Ray-Ban, and Gucci leading the way. These minimalist styles offer a sleek, modern edge that's set to make a big impact. I’d also watch for a return to statement metalwork gold detailing, double bridges, and brushed textures.

We're also noticing that more men are investing in multiple pairs of eyewear to complement different looks, treating glasses as a versatile style accessory rather than just a necessity.