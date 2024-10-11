Whiskey meets ASMR with new Bushmills ‘Whiskey Wind Down’

As if a good whiskey isn’t relaxing enough, Bushmills Irish Whiskey wants to whisk you off to its coastal home with a new audio experience it has released to accompany its single malt.

The ‘Whiskey Wind Down’ is a narrated by Northern Irish actor Colin Morgan (star of Belfast and TV’s Merlin), and weaves crackling fireplaces, ambient soundscapes and meditative directions together to help you better appreciate the flavours of the drink — as well as the history of the Causeway Collection itself.

“We believe our rare single malts should be savoured slowly,” says Bushmills Master Blender Alex Thomas.

“The ‘Whiskey Wind Down’ encourages slow drinking and takes the whiskey lover on a journey to fully appreciate the range and depth of flavours in the glass in hand. This innovative track provides an immersive experience as one is transported to our distillery and its wonderful surrounds on Ireland’s North Antrim Coast. It aims to connect single malt whiskey lovers more deeply with our liquid, creating a memorable experience and offering an exceptional finish to the day”.

It’s good fun, if perhaps a little silly — like taking a Headspace wellness exercise before the hangover kicks in. And there’s no denying the expertise of the Bushmills team — with 400 years of distilling experience, its Causeway Collection features six limited edition cask-finished whiskeys (53.8% ABV), with peach, orange peel and roasted nut notes drawn from 23 and half years maturing in Madeira oak casks.

You can stream the track or download it direct from thecausewaycollection.com. Just make sure you’re in a comfy chair before firing it up…