Turns out hardly anyone is using a key Netflix feature - but that's set to change

What do you use Netflix for? If it's to stream movies and shows then you are very much in the majority right now. But there is one key feature that you are almost definitely sleeping on: games.

That's right, Netflix has games that are free to play and only around 1% of its subscribers are actually playing the things. This is according to CNBC which has revealed that just 2.2 million Netflix subscribers - about 0.88 percent - play the games daily.

This is despite some 77 games now available through the service.

This could all be about to change, though, with one key new game introduced this week.

Image Credit: Netflix

Football Manager, the fantastic soccer sim which has some 5 million players, is coming to mobile exclusively through Netflix's gaming platform.

“Football Manager 2024 Mobile will launch exclusively for Netflix members from November 6th," says a statement from the maker of the game Sports Interactive.

“Now, through Netflix’s global reach and membership base, more players than ever before can fast-track their way to footballing glory and benefit from the addition of four new languages to the game.

“If you’re an existing player with a Netflix membership, you’ll be able to find and install FM24 Mobile through the Netflix mobile app when the game launches in November. It will appear in a dedicated Games row on Apple phones and a separate Games tab on Android devices.

“Players can still find FM24 Mobile on the App Store and Google Play, but you’ll need a Netflix account to login and begin your next journey to footballing greatness."

This is a huge step into the gaming world for Netflix and one it will be hoping that unleash the feature that's rather under utilized right now.