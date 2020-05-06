Tom Cruise is going to actual space for his next movie

Tom Cruise doesn't shy away from doing his own stunts. With each Mission: Impossible, he tries to outdo the stunt he did before - all of this culminated in the mesmerising halo jump in Mission: Impossible - Fallout.

And now he is going to trump all that has gone before with filming his next movie in space. Yes, space - none of that green screen stuff that George Clooney and Sandra Bullock endured in Gravity, but actual space.

According to Deadline, Cruise will use Elon Musk's Space X to get himself there and the movie will be the first narrative piece made in conjunction with NASA.

While it's not been confirmed by Cruise and his cohorts, NASA retweeted Jim Bridenstine, an administrator at the space agency, who confirmed the movie was in the early stages of happening.

NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station! We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA’s ambitious plans a reality. pic.twitter.com/CaPwfXtfUv

— Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) May 5, 2020

The tweet makes it sound like the movie will be some sort of recruitment driver for NASA. Whatever it ends up being, Cruise will be going where no other Hollywood actor has been before... Bridlington. Sorry, space.