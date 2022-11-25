This Nintendo Switch Black Friday deal cuts 23% off the price

This Black Friday, we’ve spotted a great deal on a Nintendo Switch bundle that packs everything you need into one package - and for 23% off!

You get a Nintendo Switch, the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game and three months of Nintendo Switch Online, an online subscription service that brings you classic games, online gameplay and much more.

The Nintendo Switch has changed the shape of gaming. With this one device you can use handheld mode and pick it up to play wherever you are, flip the stand into tabletop mode for a multiplayer game or dock it to a TV to enjoy HD gaming.

You can grab yourself a Nintendo Switch on its own, but we always recommend you look out for a bundle. This is when you get a console and other goodies too, like accessories or games.

This Black Friday, we’ve spotted a great deal on a Nintendo Switch bundle that packs everything you need into one package. You get a Nintendo Switch, the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game and three months of Nintendo Switch Online, an online subscription service that brings you classic games, online gameplay and much more.

This bundle would usually cost £336.99, but thanks to this Black Friday deal, the price is now knocked down to £259. That’s a reduction of 23% and a saving of £77.99.

Not all bundles are great value. Some pack in accessories you won’t use or games no one wants. But this one gives you two valuable extras that will help you to hit the ground running and really enjoy your new console. Grab this one before it’s gone as we don’t expect it’ll last much longer.