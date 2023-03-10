The Super Mario Bros. Movie final trailer shows off rainbow road car chase

The final The Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer has been published online, a treat for those who can’t wait until April when the film is out.

Just like the last two trailers for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, this one has us stoked to hear more from Jack Black’s performance as Bowser. And a little more leery about Chris Pratt as Mario.

You know when you see a well-known film in a different country and the voice dub is a bit off? There’s some of that sense here, but we are old-school Mario fans here at Shortlist. Maybe the intended audience will love it — Chris Pratt did a sterling job in The Lego Movie, after all.

Have a watch for yourself.

The highlight of this particular trailer comes at the very end, where we get to see the action switch from Mario Land to Mario Kart, with a shot of a Rainbow Road chase scene that has shades of Mad Max: Fury Road to it.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie will hit cinemas in the US on April 5, and on April 7 in the UK.

Other key names in the movie aside from Chris Pratt (Mario) and Jack Black (Bowser) include Anna Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Charlie Day as Luigi and Keegan-Michael Key as Toad.

Charles Martinet, the voice of Mario in the Nintendo games, will also reportedly have a cameo in the movie.

The film is directed by Aaron Horvath, who co-directed Teen Titans GO! to the Movies, and Michael Jelenic. This will be Jelenic’s first major directorial role, but he has worked as a storyboard artist, writer and producer of animation for over 20 years.

One question remains: will The Super Mario Bros. Movie be any good? You can find out from April 7.