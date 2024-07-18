The shock direction of the next two Avengers films has (possibly) been revealed

Just when you thought you'd heard it all, a Marvel curveball arrives to shake things up.

After writing off hope of helming the fifth and sixth Avengers movies, Joe and Anthony Russo are now said to be in early negotiations with Disney to lead the forthcoming instalments.

By their own admission, the Russo brothers themselves had written off the idea.

But now, it seems Kevin Feige has other ideas, luring them back to the fold with the promise of not one, but two possible Avengers films.

As revealed by The Hollywood Reporter, the duo look set to helm the upcoming films after a lengthy search for their successor - with multiple names thrown into the ring, including that of Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy.

The pair are no stranger to the world of superheroes mind, with the pair's films grossing around $6.681 billion.

It's quite the record, with the pair's Endgame standing firm as the number two bestselling movie of all time globally, standing at an impressive $2.8 billion.

Avengers 5 and Avengers: Secret Wars look set to be the pair's latest foray into the MCU, having previous helmed a slew of hit MCU instalments, including Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.

Up until now, our knowledge of the forthcoming films extended to Michael Waldron's scripting.

The talented scribe behind Loki and Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, Waldron is poised to navigate viewers through the fifth Avengers film.

It comes amid a flurry of MCU news that has seen the franchise embraced by audiences and critics alike.

With Deadpool & Wolverine just days away from release, X-Men '97 managed to scoop an impressive Emmy nomination last night as the full list of nominees was revealed.

Avengers 5 is set for release May 1, 2026, with Secret Wars preliminary pencilled in for May 7, 2027.