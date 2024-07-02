The sequel to one of cinemas creepiest hits has a premier date

As big screen follow-ups go, 'Beetlejuice 2' has to be up there among this year's most talked about.

That's right, Tim Burton’s dark and scintillating follow-up is poised and ready to hit in UK cinemas, with news emerging that Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is set to open the 2024 Venice Film Festival.

Starring Michael Keaton and Jenna Ortega, the future cinematic smash is the follow-up to Oscar-nominated director Tim Burton's 1988 release.

Now, according to Variety, the long awaited sequel is set to debut in Venice, with Keaton returning to his iconic role alongside Stranger Things star Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz.

Set to make its world premiere out-of-competition on August 28, the film will debut at the Lido’s Palazzo del Cinema opening the Italian film festival.



The first trailer for the creepy sequel captured the hearts of Burton and Beetlejuice fans alike when it dropped just. a few months ago.

Channeling Burton's signature dark and twisted style, hopes are certainly high for the film's theatrical release.

Aside from the big two, the release is set to star a host of blockbuster names.

Think two-time Emmy winner and Schitts Creek star Catherine O’Hara as Delia Deetz, Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, Willem Dafoe, Arthur Conti and with Wednesday star Jenna Ortega as Lydia’s daughter, Astrid.

And if that wasn't enough to entice you, the premise just might.

"After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River," according to the film's synopsis.

"Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened.

"With trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice's name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem."



Now, that's a tale we can get behind.

Venice's artistic director, Alberto Barbera, said in a statement: “The Venice Biennale is honored and proud to host the world premiere of a work that features a surprising swing of creative imagination and driving hallucinatory rhythm.”



For now, you'll just have to wait until Beetlejuice Beetlejuice hits the big screen on September 4, 2024 - or September 6 for those in the US.



