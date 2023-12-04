The Scotch Malt Whisky Society's new monthly subscription is a Christmas miracle

It's time to take your monthly letterbox subscription up a notch, for The Scotch Malt Whisky Society have unleashed what might be the ultimate dram drop.

Aptly named, you guessed it, Dram & Drop, this is one malt whisky subscription that looks as good as it tastes.

A new launch ahead of Christmas, this concept delivers the quirkiest of whiskies direct to your door each and every month (or until you ask them to stop, realistically).



Comprising of three 50ml bottles at cask strength, the team at The Scotch Malt Whisky Society specifically curate this limited edition, single malt whisky selection every four weeks for your tasting pleasure.

Packs will focus on a different theme each month, ensuring you're kept on your toes and your tastebuds never get bored.

Known for their unique names, the first bottle drop is set to consist of Shrimps in the sauna; Tweed-clad picnic hamper; and All the fun of the flicks.

Joining a worldwide society, this gift is set to unite dram fans the world over - we say gift, but what we really mean is that self-gifting is also entirely acceptable at this point in the year.

Ideal for the dram fan in your life who's looking to broaden their horizons - or maybe you're just plain adventurous at heart, this monthly pack offers a sneak peak into the engrossing world of the Scottish spirit.

Tasting notes, stories, and expert insights are all included with each pack, allowing you to expand your knowledge and begin nonchalantly pointing at whiskies whilst reeling off facts like a pro.

Highlighting the unique notes, flavours and mouthfeels of each selected whisky, the club also includes membership to The Scotch Malt Whisky Society, granting you exclusive access to full 70cl bottles - including limited editions, unique drops and special offers.



Now, that's something we can get behind.

You'll also get informed of special whisky events and tastings across the UK, which is probably one of our favourite perks of this box.

Opening your eyes to the world of first fill casks - casks previously used for Bourbon or sherry that have been filled with whisky for the first time - this delectable offering is a winner.

Speaking of the launch, Julie Roberts, Brand Innovation Manager, said: “We're thrilled to introduce Drop & Dram to whisky enthusiasts across the UK.

"This subscription service is a gateway to the world of SMWS, offering an unparalleled whisky adventure for those who are as passionate about exploring whisky flavours as we are.



“With each carefully curated Drop & Dram pack, subscribers will embark on a journey of discovery, uncovering the remarkable stories and flavours that our unique single cask single malt whiskies have to offer.

"Beyond the whisky, they will also become members of the Society and join a like-minded."

Priced at £45 per month, there's very little reason to resist - can you tell we're into it?

Pick up a limited edition subscription from their website now.