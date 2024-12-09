The best Star Wars TV show you've never heard of is now free to watch on YouTube

Star Wars shows always seem to get a mixed reception these days, but back in September Disney+’s Rebuild the Galaxy landed without a single negative review according to Rotten Tomatoes. And you can now watch it for free on YouTube.

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy is a compact four-part series that’s a lot funnier than almost anything else in the Star Wars canon.

It’s about Sig Greebling, a nerf-herder who accidentally activates an ancient Jedi artefact that completely rewrites the history of the Star Wars universe.

(Spoiler alert) Jar Jar becomes a Sith Lord in a reality where goodies become baddies and vice versa.

Each episode is around 22 minutes long, and all four have been posted online by the Star Wars Kids YouTube channel.

And, yep, this is an official channel, not some chancer uploading copyright-protected content in the hope of attracting a load of views.

This is no cheap production either. LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy stars Gaten Matarazzo, of Stranger Things fame, as Sig Greebling, while Mark Hamill and Anthony Daniels return to reprise their roles as Luke Skywalker and C-3PO.

This isn’t quite the Luke Skywalker we know, though. LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy brings us a Luke who never left Tatooine.

“Our approach was to say, yes, this is LEGO Star Wars, but we are telling a Star Wars story. If it doesn’t stand as a Star Wars story, no matter the kind of fun we’re having or the jokes we are putting into it, this isn’t worth doing,” says LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy writer Dan Hernandez.

This show isn’t the only piece of Star Wars gold the Star Wars Kids YouTube channel has brought us recently.

For a “limited time” you can also watch the 45-minute-long The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special from 2020:

It earned a solid 74% on RottenTomatoes, while Reuild the Galaxy has a 100% freshness rating — if from a much, much smaller crop of reviews.