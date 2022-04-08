ShortList is supported by you, our amazing readers. When you click through the links on our site and make a purchase we may earn a commission. Learn more
The best movie taglines of all time

There's magic in those lines.

Marc Chacksfield
08 April 2022

If we had to sell ourselves in just one sentence, well, we'd probably struggle to come up with something snappy enough to make you remember us - unlike these best movie taglines.

That's the problem which faces movie marketers on a daily basis. Aside from creating a visually compelling poster, they also need to attach a tagline that'll stick in the memories of the notoriously forgetful general public.

So we're clapping our real (and digital) hands at these 40 movies which managed to spin some smart words out of thin air and impress us hard-to-impress film buffs.

The best movie taglines

1. Alien

"In space no one can hear you scream"

2. Jaws 2

"Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water"

3. The 40-Year-Old Virgin

"The longer you wait, the harder it gets"

4. The Shawshank Redemption

"Fear can hold you prisoner. Hope can set you free"

5. The Fly

"Be afraid. Be very afraid"

6. Taxi Driver

"On every street in every city, there's a nobody who dreams of being a somebody"

7. The Social Network

"You don't get to 500 million friends without making a few enemies"

8. Predator 2

"He's in town with a few days to kill"

9. Scott Pilgrim Vs The World

"An epic of epic epicness"

10. Platoon

"The first casualty of war is innocence"

11. Tommy Boy

"If at first you don't succeed, lower your standards"

12. Chicken Run

"Escape or die frying"

13. Greedy

"Where there's a will, there's a relative"

14. Ferris Bueller's Day Off

"One man's struggle to take it easy"

15. Psycho

"Check in. Unpack. Relax. Take A Shower"

16. Alien Vs Predator

"Whoever wins...we lose"

17. Napoleon Dynamite

"He's out to prove he's got nothing to prove"

18. Contagion

"Nothing spreads like fear"

19. True Lies

"When he said I do, he never said what he did"

20. 12 Monkeys

"The future is history"

21. Superman

"You'll believe a man can fly"

22. The Royal Tenenbaums

"Family isn't a word. It's a sentence"

23. The Thing

"Man is the warmest place to hide"

24. Gattaca

"There is no gene for the human spirit"

25. Quiz Show

"Fifty million people watching and no one saw a thing"

26. Bram Stoker's Dracula

"Love never dies"

27. Swingers

"Cocktails first. Questions later"

28. Lost In Translation

"Everyone wants to be found"

29. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

"Who will survive and what will be left of them?"

30. I Am Legend

"The last man on earth is not alone"

31. A Nightmare On Elm Street

"If Nancy doesn't wake up screaming, she won't wake up at all"

32. The Truman Show

"On the air. Unaware"

33. Brokeback Mountain

"Love is a force of nature"

34. Bonnie & Clyde

"They're young...they're in love...and they kill people"

35. The Graduate

"This is Benjamin. He's a little worried about his future"

36. The Godfather Part III

"All the power on earth can't change destiny"

37. High Noon

"The story of a man who was too proud to run"

38. Deliverance

"This is the weekend they didn't play golf"

39. American Beauty

"...look closer"

40. Zodiac

"There's more than one way to lose your life to a killer"

