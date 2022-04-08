The best movie taglines of all time

If we had to sell ourselves in just one sentence, well, we'd probably struggle to come up with something snappy enough to make you remember us - unlike these best movie taglines.

That's the problem which faces movie marketers on a daily basis. Aside from creating a visually compelling poster, they also need to attach a tagline that'll stick in the memories of the notoriously forgetful general public.

So we're clapping our real (and digital) hands at these 40 movies which managed to spin some smart words out of thin air and impress us hard-to-impress film buffs.

The best movie taglines 1 . Alien "In space no one can hear you scream" 34 4 Thanks for voting 2 . Jaws 2 "Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water" 26 8 Thanks for voting 3 . The 40-Year-Old Virgin "The longer you wait, the harder it gets" 17 6 Thanks for voting 4 . The Shawshank Redemption "Fear can hold you prisoner. Hope can set you free" 20 9 Thanks for voting 5 . The Fly "Be afraid. Be very afraid" 15 5 Thanks for voting 6 . Taxi Driver "On every street in every city, there's a nobody who dreams of being a somebody" 11 3 Thanks for voting 7 . The Social Network "You don't get to 500 million friends without making a few enemies" 10 3 Thanks for voting 8 . Predator 2 "He's in town with a few days to kill" 14 7 Thanks for voting 9 . Scott Pilgrim Vs The World "An epic of epic epicness" 8 3 Thanks for voting 10 . Platoon "The first casualty of war is innocence" 9 4 Thanks for voting 11 . Tommy Boy "If at first you don't succeed, lower your standards" 12 7 Thanks for voting 12 . Chicken Run "Escape or die frying" 7 3 Thanks for voting 13 . Greedy "Where there's a will, there's a relative" 10 6 Thanks for voting 14 . Ferris Bueller's Day Off "One man's struggle to take it easy" 6 3 Thanks for voting 15 . Psycho "Check in. Unpack. Relax. Take A Shower" 5 2 Thanks for voting 16 . Alien Vs Predator "Whoever wins...we lose" 8 5 Thanks for voting 17 . Napoleon Dynamite "He's out to prove he's got nothing to prove" 7 4 Thanks for voting 18 . Contagion "Nothing spreads like fear" 5 2 Thanks for voting 19 . True Lies "When he said I do, he never said what he did" 7 4 Thanks for voting 20 . 12 Monkeys "The future is history" 5 2 Thanks for voting 21 . Superman "You'll believe a man can fly" 9 7 Thanks for voting 22 . The Royal Tenenbaums "Family isn't a word. It's a sentence" 5 4 Thanks for voting 23 . The Thing "Man is the warmest place to hide" 4 3 Thanks for voting 24 . Gattaca "There is no gene for the human spirit" 4 3 Thanks for voting 25 . Quiz Show "Fifty million people watching and no one saw a thing" 5 4 Thanks for voting 26 . Bram Stoker's Dracula "Love never dies" 3 2 Thanks for voting 27 . Swingers "Cocktails first. Questions later" 3 2 Thanks for voting 28 . Lost In Translation "Everyone wants to be found" 4 4 Thanks for voting 29 . The Texas Chainsaw Massacre "Who will survive and what will be left of them?" 3 3 Thanks for voting 30 . I Am Legend "The last man on earth is not alone" 4 4 Thanks for voting 31 . A Nightmare On Elm Street "If Nancy doesn't wake up screaming, she won't wake up at all" 4 4 Thanks for voting 32 . The Truman Show "On the air. Unaware" 3 3 Thanks for voting 33 . Brokeback Mountain "Love is a force of nature" 2 3 Thanks for voting 34 . Bonnie & Clyde "They're young...they're in love...and they kill people" 2 3 Thanks for voting 35 . The Graduate "This is Benjamin. He's a little worried about his future" 1 2 Thanks for voting 36 . The Godfather Part III "All the power on earth can't change destiny" 2 3 Thanks for voting 37 . High Noon "The story of a man who was too proud to run" 1 3 Thanks for voting 38 . Deliverance "This is the weekend they didn't play golf" 3 5 Thanks for voting 39 . American Beauty "...look closer" 2 4 Thanks for voting 40 . Zodiac "There's more than one way to lose your life to a killer" 2 5 Thanks for voting View More

The best final lines in movies, ranked.