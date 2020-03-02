Best Game Boy games: the 20 greatest Game Boy games of all time

Choosing this list of the best Game Boy games was a big nostalgic look back at just how pure video games used to be. Even though, at the time, we thought the Game Boy had the best graphics ever created, these games are blocky, brilliant bits of fun - all of which prove you can still enjoy games without worrying about ping rates and bloody frame rates.

We all thought it was portable back in the day - we all took them everywhere with us, so maybe it was - but really, the Game Boy wasn't exactly pocket-sized... just... smaller.

Smaller it might have been, but it absolutely wasn't lacking when it came to great games - many of which we'd totally forgotten about before digging about in our attic for this one.

Unfortunately part of the research did involve disqualifying any of those 100-in-one cartridges we picked up while on holiday in Spain. Darn.

Have a browse of our favourites, and post any of your own below.