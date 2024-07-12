Smeg ECF02 Espresso Machine review: coffee chic

Some things that you buy for the kitchen are best ‘out of sight, out of mind’ but when you buy a Smeg espresso machine - or any Smeg device for that matter - you want it front and centre, not tucked into a corner.

That’s because Smeg makes statement products that are talking points, which come with a price to match their show-y looks.

I have already reviewed the Smeg ECF01 Espresso Machine and was impressed with both the retro looks and the coffee produced from the device. In fact, it’s still my daily whip when it comes to making a morning espresso.

The upgrades on show here, though, are certainly welcomed: compared to the original, there are two more coffee size options and an improved steamer wand - all things that should improve our coffee making.

With that in mind, here are 5 things to know about the Smeg ECF02 Espresso Machine...

1 Smeg has added some curves to the design

The retro '50s-inspired design is still there, so you very much know you have a Smeg device in the kitchen. It’s a lovely look and one that has been accentuated this time around with a curvier chassis.

Now, it has to be noted that this isn’t an espresso machine for those who like their products slimline. There is bulk to the thing, with the footprint of the device measuring: 333 (h) x 149 (w) x 329mm (d).

I didn’t mind it making a statement and it doesn't really take up too much kitchen top space - and I don’t think those who are eyeing up buying this espresso machine will mind, either. A big reason to buy a Smeg is for its looks which this has in abundance.

2 Setup is quick

While there are a number of options to choose from when making your espresso (more on that below), the good news is that you can set the espresso machine up to make coffee in minutes.

Plug it in and you’ll find the on/off switch situated on the side of the device. Once on, you need to fill up the rather plentiful (and removable) water tank on the back, which is nicely situated under a plastic lid that fits in with the rest of the design.

There are a couple of house-keeping cleaning rounds you have to do before making the coffee (all self explanatory) and that’s it, you are ready to go.

Accessory wise, the machine comes with a well-made portafilter that has the option of one-cup filter basket, a two-cup filter basket and another that allows you to use mess-free ESE coffee pods. Also included is a plastic tamper with measurement.

What you don’t get is a matching stainless steel milk jug (you don’t get and milk jug),

3 Controls are more refined

With the Smeg ECF02, there are more controls than before when it comes to how you make your coffee.

This is still an entry level coffee maker, so they are mainly limited to quantity and temperature but that’s not a bad place to start when you are looking to make a decent cup of coffee.

There are differing quantity options: there is now a single espresso, a long espresso option and a double espresso option. Each of these take a different amount of time to pour. For the single espresso it's around 20 seconds, 30 seconds for the double and 50 seconds if you want a long espresso.

You can also adjust the temperature to suit.

4 coffee making is slick

The espresso I have been making with the Smeg ECF02 have been really slick, with just the right amount of crema on top. It doesn't take long at all to warm up and the controls on the top, while not extensive, are easy to use. If you want a decent espresso in super quick time, the the Smeg ECF02 is ideal.

When it comes to making cappuccinos and lattes, it's not quick as simple. The wand on the SMEG has been refined but could do with being a touch longer. It's got plenty of steam to make sure that the milk is frothed, though, but you do have to get the angle right.

And you also have to use your own jug, which isn't the biggest of issues but would have been nice to have had one as part of the package.

The wand can be used for hot water, too. Be warned, though: I made an Americano, espresso first, and the jet of the water made quite a mess as it is strong. Going water first and pouring in the espresso after fixed this.

When it comes to cleaning, this isn't a big device so it doesn't take long. The drip tray does come out, so you can get rid of any granules and coffee water nice and easily. There is a whole cleaning setting you do have to do before making the coffee and there's best practise documentation as well which will help keeping the machine in top shape.

5 If colour is your thing, then you are in luck

By pure chance the Smeg ECF02 that I got into review was the same pastel green as my kitchen setup, but if you aren't a fan of this colour then there are plenty to choose from. There's black/grey, a rather striking red and you can also choose cream.

I think the pastel colours really make the machine standout, but it's great that there are a number of options available.

Smeg ECF02: Final Verdict

The Smeg ECF02 is a slick, beautiful looking coffee machine that makes decent coffee. It’s coffee-making options are improved from the previous device but still a little limited.

That said, it is perfect for those who want a bang-on espresso in under a minute, to give them that kick to get them on with their day. And when it comes to looks, not many other manufacturers can match the cool (and kitsch) look of a Smeg product.