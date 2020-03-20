Simon Pegg and Nick Frost give Shaun of the Dead scene a Coronavirus update

With the panic-buying, school shutdowns and continuous rolling news, it isn’t unfair to say that the current climate sometimes feels like the beginning of a disaster movie.

Fortunately, Simon Pegg and Nick Frost are here to reassure you that we’re a little way away from the apocalypse just yet.

The Shaun of the Dead duo have recreated that iconic scene from the film, to help you know what to do in these times of self-isolation as well as just generally providing some comic relief.

Just like the 2004 original, the clip starts “So, what’s the plan?”, except this time the pair are communicating via the phone because social distancing is important.

Pegg replies: “Call mum, make sure she’s okay. If Philip has been infected, follow the NHS guidelines to the letter.”

Before adding: “Do not go to the Winchester. The pub is out… If you can stay at home, have a cup of tea and wait for all of this to blow over.

“Above all, don’t be a twat about things. We’re all in this together. Don’t be selfish, look after each other and give someone a call if you think they might be lonely.”

If for no other reason, we suggest watching the video for some top-notch zombie sound effects courtesy of Frost.

And, if you are uncertain about what to do in these confusing times, do check out the government advice and NHS guidelines available.