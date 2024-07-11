Samsung goes flippin' crazy about AI in its Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 range

Samsung has updated its Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip range, with both handsets going big on AI smarts. It is now the sixth iteration of both handsets and while it doesn't looks like a huge amount has changed when it comes to looks, there are a number of new software flourishes (of the AI kind) and hardware updates you need to know about.

First up the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6. One of the biggest changes here is what Samsung has done with the camera. It's taken Samsung a good while to offer a better main camera in the Galaxy Z Flip range, this time around we have a 50-megapixel sensor – given the Z Flip 5 had a 12MP offering, that is an impressive upgrade.

Image Credit: Samsung

The 3.4-inch Super AMOLED FlexWindow has also been given an upgrade, all thanks to AI. You can enable AI-assisted functions without opening the device and can reply to texts with Suggested replies. When unfolded it turns into a rather glorious 6.3-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display.

The smaller screen now comes with health updates, new widgets and a Photo Ambient mode, where your wallpaper changes with the weather. So expect to see a lot of raindrops if you are in Blighty.

That camera is put to good use, too, with FlexCam which adjusts auto focus where needed when framing a photo.

As for the rest of the specs, the Flip 6 is 68.1 x 153.5 x 12.1mm when folded, 132.6 x 153.5 x 5.6mm when unfolded and the thing is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip.

Image Credit: Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 has all of the above, plus a cool Note Assist feature on Samsung Notes which offers translation, summaries, and auto formatting for simple and easy meeting notes.

There is an ace new AI-infused art thing, too. Called Sketch to image - it allows you to create cool art pieces by sketching something crudely and generating a proper image out of it. This all makes use of the S Pen, which comes with the Fold 6.

There is also a live translation app which works well with the dual screen and both handsets make use of Google Gemini's AI tools - including circling something to search for it online.

As for that screen, it's big, really big. The cover is a sizeable 6.3-inch HD+ but unfold it and you are blessed with a 7.6-inch QXGA+ screen, both with 120Hz ratio.

Both handsets are available to pre-order now, with the official release date 23 July. Price wise, the Z Flip 6 starts at £10,49 and the Z Fold 6 begins at £1,799.