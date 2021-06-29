Quentin Tarantino reveals he considered remaking Reservoir Dogs

10 and done. That has what Quentin Tarantino has always said about the movies he's made and it looks like he is sticking to that plan - but his final movie could have been something that we were all not expecting.

Speaking on Real Time with Bill Maher, the director said that he still isn't ready to reveal just what his final film was going to be but had considered remaking Reservoir Dogs as his swan song.

“That’s kind of a ‘capture time in a moment’ kind of thing,” he said about remaking his 1992 movie. But also pretty quickly revealed: “I won’t do it, internet! But I considered it.”

Just how a remake of the movie would have worked, would have been interesting to see from Tarantino and this isn't the first time that he's threatened to mix it up with his past work. There was an idea floating for a long time that would have seen him make a movie about the two Vega brothers.

This would have acted as the connective tissue between Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction, as it would have been based on the characters of Mr White (Michael Madsen) in Dogs and Vince Vega (John Travolta) in Fiction.

Some would argue that he has already treaded the Dogs board once more with Hateful Eight, another movie mostly set in the same room about a group of reprobates trying to figure out who among them is a rat.

Tarantino was speaking about his final film on the press tour for his first-ever novel, an adaptation of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

The reason for just 10 movies was also revealed on the show, with Tarantino stating: “I know film history and from here on in, filmmakers do not get better. Don Siegel. If he had quit his career in 1979 when he did Escape from Alcatraz, what a final film! What a mic drop.

"Working for 30 years doing as many movies as I've done is not as many as other people, but that's a long career. That's a really long career. And I've given it everything I have."

