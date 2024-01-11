Peak inside The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live with first-look trailer

The Walking Dead became one of entertainment's cult staples when it landed on our screens back in 2010.

Now, the latest spin-off series has landed, proving that just like the walkers littering the US, it's a premise that refuses to die.

With two of its best-loved characters set to return as part of the new instalment, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live marks the sixth spin-off to stem from the zombie-filled franchise.

With the first-look trailer unveiled ahead of its release, calls of 'go North' echo as an army of walkers appears nigh-on impenetrable.

Fans can expect an 'epic love story' according to the official synopsis, with two characters - Rick (Andy Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) - reappearing after being 'changed by a changed world'.

Ominously described as 'ghosts of who they were', Gurira's character sets out in search of Rick following his kidnapping by the CRM group.

It's certainly not the healthiest of relationships, but what can you do when a pair of star-crossed lovers find themselves in the midst of a zombie apocalypse?

A world which is now built upon war - with the dead ultimately the target, this gritty peak into the new instalment looks set to be a fan pleaser.

It marks the return of an early Walking Dead villain, with Rick's return set to divide viewers.

The series also stars Lost alumni Terry O'Quinn, as the ruthless military leader, Major General Beale.



In terms of timings, the new series picks up where the original Walking Dead series left off.

It comes as More Tales from the Walking Dead Universe is currently in development - marking the seventh spin-off as part of the Walking Dead franchise.



The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live will premiere on February 25 on AMC and AMC+ in the US. The Walking Dead can currently be found on STAR on Disney+ in the UK.