OnePlus 12 unleashed - hopes to become the new camera phone king

The OnePlus 12 has arrived, a brand-new flagship from the phone giant that marks some 10 years since the brand revealed its first-ever phone.

A lot has happened in that decade in the phone market and OnePlus is hoping that its latest release can turn heads.

Specs-wise, the phone is impressive. Like the Samsung S24 Ultra before it, there is a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor on board, with something called Trinity Engine to make sure things are all running smoothly.

Display wise, the OnePlus 12 houses a new 2K 120Hz ProXDR display and, as you would expect from OnePlus, charging is superfast - thanks to the 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging and 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging on board.

The OnePlus 12 takes a mere 26 minutes from 1% to 100% battery capacity courtesy of its 100W SUPERVOOC fast-charging function.



Image Credit: OnePlus

The crowning achievement of the OnePlus 12 has to be the 4th Gen Hasselblad Camera for Mobile, though. Couple this imaging tech with a mobile industry-first Sony's LYT-808 wide angle sensor, 64MP 3x periscope telephoto camera, the latest RAW HDR algorithm, and Hasselblad portrait mode, which is said to deliver an effortless pro-graded camera experience, and this is a powerful camera phone on paper.

OnePlus has also gone big on gaming this year with the OnePlus 12 boasting a Dual Cryo-velocity VC Cooling System. This makes it one of the coolest phones around when it comes to gaming, so no matter how fiery your session gets the phone will keep cool under pressure.

Image Credit: OnePlus

If you want to take things further gaming wise, then there's also the OnePlus 12R, a streamlined, dedicated phone for gaming which has an intelligent dynamic refresh rate system that allows OnePlus 12R to switch anywhere between 1Hz and 120Hz refresh rates quicker than before. It also comes with a tuned Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.

Other features on the OnePlus 12 include: 3D Spatial Audio, Aqua-touch and an IR blaster.



The OnePlus 12 release date is 5 February, with pricing as follows: OnePlus 12 512GB - £999 / EUR 1099 / USD $899; OnePlus 12 256GB £849 / EUR 949 / USD $799; OnePlus 12R 256GB £649 / EUR 699 / USD $599.

Want to see what the rivals are doing? Then head to our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra hands-on.