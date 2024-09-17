One of the world's most notorious serial killers is about to get the Netflix treatment

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story was one of the most watched Netflix shows of all time when it was released in 2022.

The series was always set to be a franchise, with the focus on a new real-life killer each season - and now we know who will be the 'star' of Monster in season 3.

Notorious serial killer Ed Gein is all set to get the Monster treatment - according to Deadline - with Sons Of Anarchy star Charlie Huffman to portray the titular character.

Ed Gein was found guilty of body snatching and multiple murders back in the '50s in America. The seriousness of his crimes, and the remnants of his atrocities, sparked outrage at the time. Since then have been the inspiration for many a horror movie, including most famously The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Psycho and The Silence Of The Lambs.

Interestingly, Gein was brought up as potential inspiration for Dahmer, the subject of the first Monster series and now Gein's life will be dramatised by Ryan Murphy for the third series.

There will be some wait for the third season, though, as Netflix is only just gearing up to release the second season of the show.

Image Credit: Netflix

Season 2 is called Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story and it is set for release Friday, 19 September. The show stars as Javier Bardem and Chloë Sevigny as the parents who were famously killed by their two sons Lyle and Erik Menendez.

Monsters is the brainchild of Ryan Murphy who has made a number of shows inspired by true tales, including the the trial of OJ Simpson (American Crime Story) and the fractured relation between Bette Davis and Joan Crawford (Feud: Bette and Joan).

He's also no stranger to the macabre, having created American Horror Story and its spin-off American Horror Stories.

Murphy is one of the most prolific producers working in TV right now with a number of projects on his roster, including American Sports Story, Grotesquerie and another series of anthology series American Horror Stories.

