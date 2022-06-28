Obi-Wan Kenobi was meant to be a new Star Wars movie trilogy

While Marvel has been consistent in both its movie and TV output since the Disney takeover, its other big franchise, Star Wars, has paused the moviemaking side to focus on TV.

In another world, this could have been very different. According to one of the writers on Obi-Wan Kenobi, it was because of the muted response to Solo that projects that were due to be movies were either scrapped or re-jigged for a TV format.

One of those was Obi-Wan Kenobi. Stuart Beattie was the original writer of the script of what he hoped would be the movie version of Kenobi. He spoke exclusively to The Direct about the situation, noting that while he's credited on the writing list for the show, this was only because they took his story.

"I wrote the film that they based the show on. So, yeah. I spent like a year, year-and-a-half working on it," said Beattie. "And then, when the decision was made not to make any more spin-off films after Solo came out, I left the project and went on to other things. Joby [Harold] came on and took my scripts and turned it from two hours into six. So, I did not work with them at all, I just got credit for the episodes because it was all my stuff."

As for his original movie pitch, it was meant to be a trilogy and that was what convinced Lucasfilm to go ahead and make the script.

"So when I pitched my Obi-Wan story to Lucasfilm, I said, 'There's actually three stories here. Because there's three different evolutions that the character has to make in order to go from Obi-Wan to Ben.' And the first one was the first movie, which was the show, which was, 'Surrender to the will of the Force," said Beattie.

The Ob-Wan trilogy

The second movie and third movies were going to be about "where Kenobi ends up".

"One of the most powerful and probably the most powerful moment in all of Obi-Wan's story is that moment where he sacrifices himself in A New Hope. Great moment, you know, makes you cry," explains Beattie.

"But, if you stop and think about it, it's a pretty sudden thing, to just kind of go be fighting a guy, to see Luke and go, 'I'm gonna die.' You know, that to me, that required forethought. That required pre-acceptance that this was going to happen."

He continues in his interview: "If I have anything to do with the second season of Obi-Wan, that's the character evolution that I would take him on. That, to me, is really interesting."

While Beattie reveals that he never submitted a treatment for the second and third movie, it was always billed "as a trilogy" and Ewan McGregor was on board.

Given just how good, we felt, the Obi-Wan Kenobi show was, it does feel like Disney did the right thing making the story into a series. Given the idea for another two movies is there, in thought at least, does mean that there could be more scope for future Kenobi series, however.