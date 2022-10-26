Nothing Ear (stick) arrives, boasts better sound and a case with a twist

Tech disrupter Nothing has revealed its latest gadget release, the Nothing Ear (Stick).

Following on from the launch of its first pair of earphones, the Nothing Ear (1) and its more recent glyph-generating Nothing Phone (1), its latest offering are a budget-friendly pair of earphones which boast better sound than their previous earbuds and a brand-new design.

The new Nothing Ear (Stick) are light, at just 4.4g per earbud, and their design is for those who don't want to feel completely immersed when listening to music or taking calls.

That's right, these aren't noise cancelling - unlike the Nothing Ear (1) earbuds - as they have been designed more for comfort.

They sit on the ear, rather than right in. Nothing is calling this a 'half in-ear design' and it's thought it will mean you avoid the ear fatigue you normally feel when wearing earbuds for hours on end.

When it comes to the sound, they come equipped with 12.6 mm custom dynamic drivers and something called Bass Lock which makes sure that bass doesn't leak out when listening to music on them, so you shouldn't get strange looks when busting out Burial on the bus.

Image Credit: Nothing

Voice has been made clearer, too, so these are ideal to wear while taking all-important calls and battery life is decent, with the buds lasting for 7 hours when listening to music and up to 3 hours of talk time. Couple this with 22 hours' more battery life with the case and that's enough for most users.

If you do rinse the battery, then just 10 minutes' charge will get the battery life back up to 2 hours.

While the earbuds follow a familiar design, controls-wise they are different as Nothing as opted for a physical 'press' approach here. And even if you have a pair of the Nothing Ear (1) range, the case will look very unique.

Nothing has opted for a cylindrical design for the case this time around, which is said to ape the look of a lipstick case. To get the buds out, there's a nice twist mechanism.

Like the Nothing Ear (1) range before it, the Nothing Ear (stick) will cost £99 when released 4 November. Head to the Nothing official site now for more information.

Main image credit: Nothing.