No Time To Die director discussed new James Bond actors

There was a time when Daniel Craig wasn't going to return as James Bond for No Time To Die. We have no idea if it was the truckload of money offered to him to return or just a hankering to play the character for one more time that changed his mind but, for obvious reasons, while he was mulling it over a replacement was discussed.

This is according to Total Film (picked up by NME), who chatted to No Time To Die's director Cary Joji Fukunaga. He revealed that he while pitching himself as a potential Danny Boyle replacement - who was originally director of No Time To Die - he spoke to Barbara Broccoli about Craig's replacement.

“Two years ago I took Barbara to my favourite Japanese restaurant in New York. I tried to wine and dine her," he said.

“At that point Daniel said he wasn’t doing another one, so we spit-balled all the potential new Bonds – that was exciting. I just told her what I loved about Bond and what it meant to me growing up. And just that I’d be honoured if they’d consider me for the next one.”



Very interesting. So, who would have been on his list? Fukunaga gave no clues but he has worked with potential Bond Idris Elba in the past, on Beast of No Nation, so he may have popped up in conversation. And back in 2011 he also worked with another James Bond potential, Jamie Bell.

Both of these are in our next James Bond list.

No Time To Die will finally see the light of day this November.