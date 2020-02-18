​Netflix's new comedy ‘Cocaine Hippos’ is based on drug lord Pablo Escobar’s zoo animals

Streaming giant Netflix has a knack for creating gripping, original content that viewers can’t seem to get enough of. Now, though, they appear to have taken things to an entirely new level, with a new project called Cocaine Hippos set for development.



Sure, pairing illicit drugs with deadly wild beasts sounds like a recipe for disaster (and a title you probably thought you’d never read at this time of the morning) but the truth is it’s a pretty intriguing concept - particularly when you discover it’s based on a true story.





During the 1980s, drug overlord Pablo Escobar became one of the richest and most powerful men on the planet courtesy of his cocaine empire. That money was there to be used, so as any rational human would do, he turned his estate into a private zoo.





It was an extravagant affair, with Escobar’s sprawling grounds becoming home to giraffes, elephants, zebras, and, you guessed it, four hippos.





However, when Escobar was killed in 1993, the Colombian government stepped in to remove and re-home the animals - all except for those four hippos. Needless to say, those four hippos roamed, procreated and dozens of hippos became the inhabitants of a foreign land.





Usually we’d assume any film with that title was a budget horror, but adorned with Netflix’s stamp, we’re kind of intrigued by the prospect - particularly when you discover it’s set to be a comedy.





Written by Jordan VanDina and starring Jeraine Fowler, the comedy is set to follow a group of friends who ‘stumble across a clue leading to Escobar’s lost treasure’ according to the Hollywood Reporter.





Facing con men, drug lords and the perils of wild hippopotami, it looks to be a Tropic Thunder style adventure featuring gags and over-the-top adventure by the bucket load.





We’re rubbing our hands with glee at the prospect. As for the release date? It’s still too early to say, but we’re sure Netflix won’t hang around.



