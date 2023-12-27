Netflix drops epic first-look trailer for highly-anticipated 2024 sequel
Rebel Moon 2: The Scargiver director Zack Snyder has us excited for 2024
Hot off the back of Zack Snyder's highly-anticipated Rebel Moon release, Netflix fans have already been served up a true Christmas treat.
With Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire currently topping Netflix's Top 10 Global Chart, it's time for the second instalment in the film series to take centre stage.
With part one amassing 23.9 million streams over the course of its opening 3 days since being released on December 21, the fantasy film has already hit headlines - primarily due to fans complaining about pacing issues where the first instalment is concerned.
Now, though, the trailer for the finale of the epic two-parter has landed - and it's as action-packed as you might expect.
Poised to hit Netflix on April 19, 2024, the finale will continue the story of Kora and the rebels, as they fight against the epic might of the Motherworld.
Starring Sofia Boutella, who is poised to reprise her role as Kora in the sequel, Michel Huisman also returns as the epic Gunnar.
And let's not forget Ed Skrein, who returns as overarching villain Atticus Noble, alongside Fra Fee, who pops up once again as the deliciously dark Motherworld leader, Regent Balisarius.
During a recent interview with Digital Spy, the actor promised part two would contain "more action, wild battles, and a lot more of an intimate look at all the characters".
Calls to gather "every hunting rifle, every knife and every round of ammunition in the village" ominously echo across a montage of violence, as the characters remain poised for battle.
"Show them no mercy!" declares Djimon Hounsou, as explosions decimate the landscape around him.
Either way, this is a follow-up we can't wait to get our hands on - and there's only four and half months to wait.
As for whether it will reprise itself where the critics are concerned following the criticism of the first instalment - only time will tell.
