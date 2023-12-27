Netflix drops epic first-look trailer for highly-anticipated 2024 sequel

Hot off the back of Zack Snyder's highly-anticipated Rebel Moon release, Netflix fans have already been served up a true Christmas treat.

With Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire currently topping Netflix's Top 10 Global Chart, it's time for the second instalment in the film series to take centre stage.

With part one amassing 23.9 million streams over the course of its opening 3 days since being released on December 21, the fantasy film has already hit headlines - primarily due to fans complaining about pacing issues where the first instalment is concerned.

Now, though, the trailer for the finale of the epic two-parter has landed - and it's as action-packed as you might expect.

Poised to hit Netflix on April 19, 2024, the finale will continue the story of Kora and the rebels, as they fight against the epic might of the Motherworld.

Starring Sofia Boutella, who is poised to reprise her role as Kora in the sequel, Michel Huisman also returns as the epic Gunnar.

And let's not forget Ed Skrein, who returns as overarching villain Atticus Noble, alongside Fra Fee, who pops up once again as the deliciously dark Motherworld leader, Regent Balisarius.

Complete with suitably epic infernos and out-of-this-world sci-fi effects, the trailer opens with Kora announcing: "Their nightmare is us fighting together to defend something we love".

Cue an action-packed montage, complete with rebels preparing for the upcoming battle with the Motherworld.

With the villagers being inducted into training, a series of flashbacks sees the return of Darrian - albeit in passing, given the fact he had already sacrificed himself during the previous instalment.





During a recent interview with Digital Spy, the actor promised part two would contain "more action, wild battles, and a lot more of an intimate look at all the characters".

Calls to gather "every hunting rifle, every knife and every round of ammunition in the village" ominously echo across a montage of violence, as the characters remain poised for battle.

"Show them no mercy!" declares Djimon Hounsou, as explosions decimate the landscape around him.

On the eve of their battle, the trailer shows the warriors on the verge of facing the truths of their own pasts.

A burgeoning rebellion on the horizon, will unbreakable bonds forged in the midst of war prove enough to pull these heroes through their toughest battle yet?

Either way, this is a follow-up we can't wait to get our hands on - and there's only four and half months to wait.

As for whether it will reprise itself where the critics are concerned following the criticism of the first instalment - only time will tell.