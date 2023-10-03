Mr Robot fans are going to love this new apocalyptic movie from Netflix

We are huge fans of Mr Robot at ShortList. The dystopian tech show starring Rami Malek, as a hacker trying to outsmart a nefarious government company, was a twisted joy to watch.

Its creator, Sam Esmail, is back and this time he is working with Netflix. Esmail has directed Leave The World Behind for the streamer.

It's a movie about a family on vacation who find themselves in the middle of a blackout with no idea what's happening. When the owners of the holiday home they are renting arrive to seek refuge, things start to go very wrong.

Image Credit: Netflix

The cast is fantastic for this one. Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke are starring as the couple on vacation, with their teenage children. Mahershala Ali - replacing Denzel Washington who was attached to the movie - stars as the owner of the holiday home, while Kevin Bacon makes an appearance as conspiracy theory 'enthusiast'.

The film has been written by Esmail and is based on the book by Rumaan Alam. The novel was chosen by Barack Obama in his 2021 book list and it is the former president who is producing this movie through Higher Ground Productions, a company he owns with wife Michelle Obama.

Esmail has a number of projects on the go right now but, disappointingly, one of the biggest has seemingly fallen through. He was producing a series based on the movie Metropolis for Apple TV Plus. Back in June, though, it was reported that the show was not going forward which is a real shame for sci-fi fans.

Leave The World Behind looks like it is going to be something special, though. A trailer has been released of the movie and it certainly mines some of the same themes as Mr Robot, including cyberattacks and the feeling that something bigger is in control of the world.

Leave The World Behind is a Netflix exclusive, but will be heading to the big screen in November, before streaming on Netflix 8 December.