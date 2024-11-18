Metre-long Batmobile Batmissile model is up for pre-order

One for the serious Batman fans and figure collectors, Hot Toys has announced its 1/6 scale recreation of the Batmissile from 1992’s Batman Returns.

This is an epic model of the stripped-down version of the Batmobile that lets Batman evade the police by flinging out the entire side wings of the vehicle, to escape down a tight alley.

The model is no small-fry, though. It’s 109cm long, is super-detailed, and will cost £499.

To make it even more of a presentation piece, the Batmissile has a couple of light-up elements. The dashboard and rocket engine exhaust LEDs are powered over USB.

A few parts of the model are also interactive. You can slide open the cockpit canopy, and the wheels retract in and out of the body, just like the movie version. And, yep, the wheels turn, although we don’t think many will be treating this piece of movie memorabilia as an actual toy.

A scale-matched Batman figure will be included too.

What we’re looking at in these early images of the Batmissile is a prototype model, the basis for the eventual production version.

Tempted? Hot Toys is clearly using its pre-order — available now — to determine its production scale, as you’ll be waiting a while for your Batmissile delivery. Shipping estimates are currently listed as October 2025 to March 2026, and each order is subject to a £49.99 non-refundable deposit.

Hot Toys has already produced a bunch of 1/6 scale models, including takes on the Batmobile and Bat-Pod of the Christopher Nolan Dark Knight trilogy. Hot Toys is one of the biggest names in the licensed model game, and has loads of other model designs across the Star Wars, Marvel, DC universes, as well as other geek-friendly properties.