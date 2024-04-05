McLaren team up with Jack Daniel's to launch limited edition Formula 1 whiskey

What happens when one of the biggest names in Formula 1 joins forces with the world's best-selling whiskey brand?

This limited edition McL x JD 2024 whiskey release, of course.

Following on from McLaren and Jack Daniel's groundbreaking partnership which began in 2023, the new limited release capitalises on the growing popularity of Formula 1 around the globe.

Think the heart of Jack Daniel's combined with what the brand labels a "papaya twist".

With two races taking place in the US last year, the Miami and Las Vegas Grand Prixs brought thousands of new fans to the sport, as well as channeling millions of dollars into both cities' local economies.

So it's little wonder the legendary Tennessee whisky brand has forged ahead with the partnership into 2024, with the new bottles boasting the McLaren's striking papaya colour scheme.

This year’s bottle looks markedly different to last year's release, albeit retaining its classic Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 whiskey recipe.

The F1 team's papaya colour scheme is a true slice of history, a nod to McLaren’s heritage colours which were resurrected by the team in 2018.

A tiger-like design that acts as a nod to the car's sleek aerodynamics, this whiskey doesn’t stray far from Jack Daniel’s tried-and-true DNA.





When it comes to the whiskey's make-up, the grain bill for this release is comprised of 80% corn, 8% rye, and 12% malted barley.

A distillate that's filtered through 10-feet of charcoal to achieve what JD describes as and aged in American white oak barrels in true Jack Daniel's style, the result is a liquid that's bottled at 80 proof (40% ABV).

Think caramel with hints of banana on the palate - a taste that's become synonymous with this No.7 blend.

“We’re proud to celebrate the continued partnership between McLaren and Jack Daniel’s, two brands known around the world for representing a spirit of boldness and authenticity,” said Jack Daniel’s brand director Jamie Butler.



“Together, we’ve created unmatched fan experiences around F1 races and are looking to build upon that success and accelerate in the new race season.”

Matt Dennington, executive director of partnerships and accelerator at McLaren Racing, added: “We are delighted to be collaborating with Jack Daniel’s as they release another limited-edition bottle.

"The launch of last year’s bottle was a huge success, and it is great that we continue to launch unique and exciting activations for our fans globally.”

Coming in at £27.99 a the bottle on Jack Daniel's Amazon store, the release was initially scheduled to become available in selected race cities around the world from May - but Christmas just came early.

Be sure to get your hands on a bottle while stocks last.

