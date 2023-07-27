Marvel's Secret Invasion has earned itself an unfortunate record

Marvel's Secret Invasion has had its finale on Disney Plus and the critical consensus is that it's been something of a dud.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the sixth and final episode of the show has garnered just a 13% RT score, making it the lowest-ranked episode for a Disney Plus Marvel TV show yet. In total, the show has a 57% Rotten Tomatoes score, as pointed out by Culture Crave on Twitter.

This is a real shame as Secret Invasion was shaping up to be something of a classic. Based on the hugely popular comic-book run, which saw Iron Man, Mister Fantastic, Namor, Black Bolt, Professor Charles Xavier and Doctor Strange create a group called the Illuminati to rid the world of Skrulls, the storyline saw some key Avengers unmasked as aliens and brought together multiple threads to create one hell of a finale.

In short: it's the sort of thing that would have made for a perfect movie run, something that may have rivalled Avengers: Endgame for scope.

The TV show ended up being an adaptation which watered down the epic nature of the narrative, turning it more into a police procedural.

Cast-wise, Secret Invasion was great. Having Samuel L Jackson return as Nick Fury was inspired and it was great to see Don Cheadle back as Rhodey, Ben Mendelsohn as Talos and Maria Hill make an appearance as Cobie Smulders.

Add to this the new cast which was packed with acting heavyweights, including Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke and Kingsley Ben-Adir rocking a Welsh accent, and the potential was there but, as the RT score shows, it just didn't make enough of an impression.

At least in the finale we saw where the majority of the £200 million budget went, but then the world right now seems to be a little bored of CG superhero clashes.

The good news is, the show is currently topping the Disney Plus charts according to Flix Patrol. Given Bluey is usually the one consistently in the number one spot - quite rightly, given it's a show loved by both adults and kids - this could mean that it has become at least a numbers hit for D+.

Marvel show rankings

When it comes to the rest of the Disney Plus Marvel TV shows, this is how Secret Invasion holds up in the RT rankings:

Ms Marvel - 98%

Loki - 92%

Hawkeye - 92%

WandaVision - 91%

Moon Knight - 86%

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier - 84%

She-Hulk - 77%

Secret Invasion - 57%