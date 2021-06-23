Looks like we could be getting more Marvel prequel movies after Black Widow

The future of Marvel could be a look to its past, with the studio not ruling out more prequels after the launch of Black Widow.

This is according to Marvel head Kevin Feige, who was speaking to the press - and picked up by SlashFilm - hinting that there could be more to come.

"Certainly this film and this story is a particular case for Natasha. But the notion of exploring the past, present, and future of the MCU is certainly in the cards for all of our characters," he noted.

“We very specifically knew there was a large period of her life that we didn’t know about, not just her childhood, but this period of time between Civil War and Infinity War. And that period, we felt it was a right to creatively focus on being able to discover more about our past and more about our present. And… give a hint at the legacy in the future.”



Black Widow, for obvious reasons, mines the past of Natasha Romanova - showing us her family and how she became Black Widow. It's a pretty harrowing back story so it will be interesting to see just how Marvel makes popcorn fodder out of it.

Until Black Widow, Marvel movies have used 'origin' stories to introduce many of their characters. We have also had numerous flashbacks, seeing the likes of a young Tony Stark (in Civil War) and a young Hank Pym. Both times de-aging effects were used to smooth out Robert Downey Jr and Michael Douglas' wrinkles.

It's also set myriad movies in the past, with the original Captain America playing out in the 40s, as did Agent Carter and Captain Marvel set in the 90s.

These aren't prequels, though, but with the likes of Loki resetting and mixing up timelines, Marvel could easily show us parts of the Marvel universe that we just haven't seen before.